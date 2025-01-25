Ottawa Senators Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Hall of Famer Alfredsson, current captain Tkachuk among forwards; Norris Trophy winner Karlsson leads defensemen

QC TEAM_WEB_FIRST_OTT 1_25_25
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

With 2025 underway, the NHL is celebrating the best of the past 25 years by revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League's 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes.

Each club will be represented by a First Team and Second Team of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie -- who played for the franchise from Jan. 1, 2000 - Dec. 31, 2004. The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters, national, local and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

Today, the First and Second Quarter-Century Teams for the Ottawa Senators. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

OTTAWA SENATORS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Daniel Alfredsson
Dany Heatley
Jason Spezza

Defensemen

Erik Karlsson
Wade Redden

Goalie

Craig Anderson

Forwards: No Senators player racked up more points in the past quarter century than Alfredsson, who had 882 (343 goals, 539 assists) in 890 games, and had the best plus-minus (plus-146) of any Ottawa player in that span. In 2022, he became the first Senators player in the modern area to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Heatley had back-to-back 50-goal seasons (2005-06, 2006-07) to set the Senators single-season franchise record for goals, and his 105 points (50 goals, 55 assists) in 2006-07 are the most ever by an Ottawa player in a season. Spezza ranks second behind Alfredsson in goals (251), assists (436) and points (687) since 2000.

Defense: Karlsson won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman in 2011-12 and 2014-15, the only Senators player to ever win the award. He had 518 points (126 goals, 392 assists) in 627 games with Ottawa from 2009-18, third-most by any Senators player in the past quarter century behind Alfredsson and Spezza. Not only is Redden the second-highest scoring Senators defenseman in that span with 311 points (73 goals, 238 assists) in 567 games, but he was an impressive plus-138.

Goalie: Anderson spent a decade with the Senators (2011-20) and is their all-time leader among goaltenders in games played (435), wins (202), saves (12,447) and minutes played (24,839:19), and is second in shutouts (28). He helped the Senators reach Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final in 2016-17, going 11-8 with a 2.34 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

QC TEAM_WEB_SECOND_OTT 1_25_25

Second Team

Forwards

Marian Hossa
Mark Stone
Brady Tkachuk

Defensemen

Zdeno Chara
Chris Phillips

Goalie

Patrick Lalime

Forwards: Hossa scored at least 31 goals for the Senators in every season from 2000-04. His 45 goals in 2002-03 are the third-most in a season in Senators history behind Heatly's two seasons with 50. Stone, selected in by Ottawa in the sixth round (No. 178) of the 2010 NHL Draft, strung together five consecutive 20-plus goal seasons from 2014-19 including 26 in 2014-15, the most of any NHL rookie that season. Tkachuk, named the 10th captain in Senators history on Nov. 5, 2021, had three consecutive 30-goal seasons heading into the 2024-25 season and was third among all Senators forwards in the quarter-century with 384 points (178 goals, 206 assists) in 476 games.

Defensemen: Chara's point totals increased from 23 to 39 to 41 to 43 from 2001-06 while going an impressive plus-109 during that four-season stint with the Senators. Phillips played more games (1,045) than any other Ottawa player during the past quarter-century.

Goalie: Lalime ranked second to Anderson in wins (137), was first in shutouts (29), and is tied with him for most postseason wins (21) in the past quarter-century. He also holds Ottawa's single-season record for wins with 39 in 2002-03.

Coming Sunday: New York Rangers and Vegas Golden Knights Quarter-Century Teams

Quarter-Century Team

Detroit Red Wings Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

New Jersey Devils Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Vancouver Canucks Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Colorado Avalanche Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Montreal Canadiens Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Washington Capitals Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Carolina Hurricanes Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Dallas Stars Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Buffalo Sabres Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Boston Bruins Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Philadelphia Flyers Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Calgary Flames Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Winnipeg Jets Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Pittsburgh Penguins Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Minnesota Wild Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Seattle Kraken Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Anaheim Ducks Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Toronto Maple Leafs Quarter-Century Teams unveiled