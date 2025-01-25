Ottawa Senators Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

With 2025 underway, the NHL is celebrating the best of the past 25 years by revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League's 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes.

Each club will be represented by a First Team and Second Team of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie -- who played for the franchise from Jan. 1, 2000 - Dec. 31, 2004. The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters, national, local and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

Today, the First and Second Quarter-Century Teams for the Ottawa Senators. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

OTTAWA SENATORS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Daniel Alfredsson

Dany Heatley

Jason Spezza

Defensemen

Erik Karlsson

Wade Redden

Goalie

Craig Anderson

Forwards: No Senators player racked up more points in the past quarter century than Alfredsson, who had 882 (343 goals, 539 assists) in 890 games, and had the best plus-minus (plus-146) of any Ottawa player in that span. In 2022, he became the first Senators player in the modern area to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Heatley had back-to-back 50-goal seasons (2005-06, 2006-07) to set the Senators single-season franchise record for goals, and his 105 points (50 goals, 55 assists) in 2006-07 are the most ever by an Ottawa player in a season. Spezza ranks second behind Alfredsson in goals (251), assists (436) and points (687) since 2000.

Defense: Karlsson won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman in 2011-12 and 2014-15, the only Senators player to ever win the award. He had 518 points (126 goals, 392 assists) in 627 games with Ottawa from 2009-18, third-most by any Senators player in the past quarter century behind Alfredsson and Spezza. Not only is Redden the second-highest scoring Senators defenseman in that span with 311 points (73 goals, 238 assists) in 567 games, but he was an impressive plus-138.

Goalie: Anderson spent a decade with the Senators (2011-20) and is their all-time leader among goaltenders in games played (435), wins (202), saves (12,447) and minutes played (24,839:19), and is second in shutouts (28). He helped the Senators reach Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final in 2016-17, going 11-8 with a 2.34 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.