Vancouver Canucks Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

VANCOUVER CANUCKS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Markus Naslund

Daniel Sedin

Henrik Sedin

Defensemen

Alexander Edler

Quinn Hughes

Goalie

Roberto Luongo

Forwards: Acquired in a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1995-96 season, Naslund played eight of his 12 seasons for Vancouver after the turn of the century and is third during that span with 584 points (261 goals, 323 assists) in 604 games. He was named captain prior to the 2000-01 season and served in the role for seven seasons. He won the Lester B. Pearson Award, now the Ted Lindsay Award, as the most outstanding player as voted on by the NHL Players' Association in 2003. Daniel and Henrik Sedin were selected No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, at the 1999 NHL Draft. The twins spent their entire 17-season NHL careers with Vancouver and are the top two scorers in franchise history. Henrik had 1,070 points (240 goals, 830 assists) in 1,330 games, and Daniel had 1,041 points (393 goals, 648 assists) in 1,306 games. The Canucks reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs 11 times during the Sedins' time, with Henrik totaling 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) in 105 games, and Daniel getting 71 points (25 goals, 46 assists) in 102 games. They helped the Canucks reach Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, losing 4-0 to the Boston Bruins. Daniel won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL leading scorer in 2010-11 with 104 points (41 goals, 63 assists), and the Ted Lindsay Award that season. Henrik won the Art Ross Trophy in 2009-10 with 112 points (29 goals, 83 assists) in 82 games, along with the Hart Trophy as NHL most valuable player that season.

Defensemen: Edler was selected in the third round (No. 91) of the 2004 NHL Draft and played 15 of his first 17 seasons in Vancouver. He is the highest-scoring defenseman in Canucks history with 409 points (99 goals, 310 assists) in 925 games, and had 38 points (eight goals, 30 assists) in 82 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Hughes was selected with the No. 7 pick at the 2018 NHL Draft and is in his sixth full season. He has 381 points (53 goals, 328 assists) in 405 games and won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL in 2024.

Goalie: Luongo, who arrived in a trade with the Florida Panthers on June 23, 2006, has the most wins (252), and shutouts (38) in Canucks history, and his 448 games played since the turn of the century leads Vancouver goalies. He played eight seasons with the Canucks and helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2011. Luongo and Cory Schneider shared the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2010-11 when Vancouver allowed the fewest goals (185) in the League.