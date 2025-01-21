Vancouver Canucks Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Hall of Famers Sedins, Luongo joined on 1st team by Naslund, Edler, Hughes

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

With 2025 underway, the NHL is celebrating the best of the past 25 years by revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League's 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes.

Each club will be represented by a First Team and Second Team of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie -- who played for the franchise from Jan. 1, 2000 - Dec. 31, 2024. The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters, national, local and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

Today, the First and Second Quarter-Century Teams for the Vancouver Canucks. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Markus Naslund

Daniel Sedin

Henrik Sedin

Defensemen

Alexander Edler

Quinn Hughes

Goalie

Roberto Luongo

Forwards: Acquired in a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1995-96 season, Naslund played eight of his 12 seasons for Vancouver after the turn of the century and is third during that span with 584 points (261 goals, 323 assists) in 604 games. He was named captain prior to the 2000-01 season and served in the role for seven seasons. He won the Lester B. Pearson Award, now the Ted Lindsay Award, as the most outstanding player as voted on by the NHL Players' Association in 2003. Daniel and Henrik Sedin were selected No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, at the 1999 NHL Draft. The twins spent their entire 17-season NHL careers with Vancouver and are the top two scorers in franchise history. Henrik had 1,070 points (240 goals, 830 assists) in 1,330 games, and Daniel had 1,041 points (393 goals, 648 assists) in 1,306 games. The Canucks reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs 11 times during the Sedins' time, with Henrik totaling 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) in 105 games, and Daniel getting 71 points (25 goals, 46 assists) in 102 games. They helped the Canucks reach Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, losing 4-0 to the Boston Bruins. Daniel won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL leading scorer in 2010-11 with 104 points (41 goals, 63 assists), and the Ted Lindsay Award that season. Henrik won the Art Ross Trophy in 2009-10 with 112 points (29 goals, 83 assists) in 82 games, along with the Hart Trophy as NHL most valuable player that season.

Defensemen: Edler was selected in the third round (No. 91) of the 2004 NHL Draft and played 15 of his first 17 seasons in Vancouver. He is the highest-scoring defenseman in Canucks history with 409 points (99 goals, 310 assists) in 925 games, and had 38 points (eight goals, 30 assists) in 82 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Hughes was selected with the No. 7 pick at the 2018 NHL Draft and is in his sixth full season. He has 381 points (53 goals, 328 assists) in 405 games and won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL in 2024.

Goalie: Luongo, who arrived in a trade with the Florida Panthers on June 23, 2006, has the most wins (252), and shutouts (38) in Canucks history, and his 448 games played since the turn of the century leads Vancouver goalies. He played eight seasons with the Canucks and helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2011. Luongo and Cory Schneider shared the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2010-11 when Vancouver allowed the fewest goals (185) in the League.

Second Team

Forwards

Ryan Kesler

J.T. Miller

Elias Pettersson

Defensemen

Kevin Bieksa

Mattias Ohlund

Goalie

Thatcher Demko

Forwards: Kesler was selected by Vancouver in the first round (No. 23) at the 2003 NHL Draft. In 10 seasons with the Canucks he had 393 points (182 goals, 211 assists) in 655 games. That includes an NHL career-best 41 goals in 82 games in 2010-11, the season the Canucks went to the Stanley Cup Final. Miller is in his sixth season with Vancouver, and through Dec. 31 he had 426 points (149 goals, 277 assists) in 390 games. That includes an NHL career-high 103 points (37 goals, 66 assists) in 81 games last season. Pettersson was selected by Vancouver with the No. 5 pick of the 2017 NHL Draft. In his seventh season with the Canucks, he had 440 points (180 goals, 260 assists) in 441 games through Dec. 31. That includes an NHL career-best 102 points (39 goals, 63 assists) in 80 games in 2022-23.

Defensemen: Bieksa was selected by Vancouver in the fifth round (No. 151) of the 2001 NHL Draft and played 10 seasons with the Canucks. He had 241 points (56 goals, 185 assists) in 597 games with Vancouver, fourth among Canucks defensemen in the past quarter-century. Ohlund was chosen by the Canucks in the first round (No. 13) of the 1994 NHL Draft and played 11 seasons with Vancouver, nine of them coming this century. During that time he had 260 points (77 goals, 183 assists) in 619 games, third among Vancouver defensemen. His best offensive season was in 2001-02 with 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 81 games.

Goalie: Demko was selected by Vancouver in the second round (No. 36) of the 2014 NHL Draft. Through Dec. 31 he had 118 wins, a 2.81 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and eight shutouts in 225 games. He's second to Luongo in wins in the quarter century, and third in games played behind Luongo and Jacob MarkstromJacob Markstrom (229).

