Detroit Red Wings Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

DETROIT RED WINGS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS
First Team
Forwards
Pavel Datsyuk
Steve Yzerman
Henrik Zetterberg
Defensemen
Niklas Kronwall
Nicklas Lidstrom
Goalie
Chris Osgood
Forwards: Nicknamed the "Magic Man," Datsyuk dazzled with his skills and ranked second in games played (953), goals (314), assists (604) and points (918) for Detroit in the quarter century. He won the Stanley Cup in 2001-02 and 2007-08, the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL three times from 2007-10, and the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and playing ability four times from 2005-09. Yzerman won the Selke Trophy in 1999-2000, captained the 2001-02 Cup team on a badly injured knee and won the Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey in 2002-03. Zetterberg ranked first in games played (1,082), goals (337), assists (623) and points (960) during the quarter century. When the Red Wings won the Cup in 2007-08, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Defensemen: Kronwall led Detroit defensemen in games played (953) in the quarter century, and he was second in goals (83), assists (349) and points (432) behind Lidstrom, who had 155 goals, 536 assists and 691 points. Known as the "Perfect Human," Lidstrom helped the Red Wings win the Cup in 2001-02 and 2007-08, becoming the first Europe-born captain to hoist it the second time. Seven times from 2000-11, he won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL.
Goalie: Osgood shared the Jennings Trophy with Dominik Hasek when Detroit allowed the fewest goals in 2007-08. Then he took over for Hasek early in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and led the Red Wings to the Cup. He was outstanding in the playoffs again the following year, when the Red Wings came within a win of the Cup, losing 2-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.