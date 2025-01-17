Carolina Hurricanes Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

CAROLINA HURRICANES QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First team

Forwards

Sebastian Aho

Rod Brind'Amour

Eric Staal

Defensemen

Jaccob Slavin

Glen Wesley

Goalie

Cam Ward

Forwards: Staal was the face of the Carolina franchise during the first quarter of the century, arriving as a highly touted first-round pick (No.2) in the 2003 NHL Draft and playing 81 games as a rookie in the 2003-04 season. He played 909 regular-season games with the Hurricanes, scoring 775 points (322 goals, 453 assists), each the high-water mark for the team since 2000. In his first postseason with Carolina, he scored 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 25 games when the Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup in 2006. His No. 12 was retired by the Hurricanes on Jan. 12. Brind’Amour, now the team’s coach, came to the Hurricanes in a trade from the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 23, 2000, and became the heart and soul of the team for the next 10 seasons. He mentored Staal and the other young players, played a crucial role in the Cup-winning season, scoring 18 points (12 goals, six assists) in 25 games, and twice won the Selke Trophy as the League’s best defensive forward (2006, 2007). He was third in points for Carolina during the quarter-century with 473 (174 goals, 299 assists). His No. 17 was retired by the team on Feb. 18, 2011. Aho joined the Hurricanes after being selected in the second round (No. 35) of the 2015 NHL Draft. He had 597 points (266 goals, 331 assists) in 635 regular-season games between his arrival for the 2016-17 regular season and Dec. 31, 2024, which is second in all categories.

Defensemen: No defensemen played more regular-season games (702) during the past quarter-century for Carolina than Slavin. But it’s about more than just longevity with Slavin, who has been a stalwart since arriving for the 2015-16 season. He led all defensemen with 232 assists, 282 points and a plus -157 rating, and was second with 50 goals. It’s hard to imagine any defenseman having a bigger impact than Wesley, who joined the Hartford Whalers in the 1994-95 season and moved with the franchise to Carolina. In the quarter-century he had 95 points (20 goals, 75 assists) and was an integral part of the 2006 Stanley Cup team. His No. 2 was retired by Carolina on Feb. 17, 2009.

Goalie: Ward is THE goaltender for the Hurricanes. He played in 668 regular-season games during the past quarter-century; Arturs Irbe, next on the list, is at 215. Ward won 318 regular-season games. No other goalie in that span won more than 92 (Irbe). He had 27 shutouts, and he had the only goalie goal during that period. He caught fire at the end of the 2005-06 season, his rookie season, after backing up Martin Gerber. He went 15-8 in the postseason with a 2.14 goals-against average and .920 save percentage, leading the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in the process.