Ducks fans revel in ‘exciting’ Game 2 win at watch party

ANAHEIM -- Rocking a duck mask and a Mason McTavish jersey, Ryan Quibodeaux made a bold prediction for the Anaheim Ducks in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“They’re going to win it all,” Quibodeaux said at the Anaheim Ducks Playoff Watch Party presented by Ticketmaster at Honda Center on Wednesday. “They’re going all the way. It’s exciting.”
The Ducks got a step closer with a 3-1 win in Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena to tie the Western Conference Second Round best-of-7 series.
Game 3 is here Friday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS). Game 4 is here Sunday.
“There’s been a lot a buzz about the Ducks this year,” Quibodeaux said. “Anaheim has been a struggling sports city; our two professional teams haven’t been great, but to see the Ducks back this season is exciting. Early in the season, you didn’t know how they were going to do, you were a little apprehensive because it’s still a young group. But getting into the playoffs they exceeded expectations and getting out of the first round of the playoffs is insane.”