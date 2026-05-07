Ducks get up to speed, shut down Golden Knights in Game 2 win

Anaheim allowed 3.51 goals per game in the regular season, 29th in the NHL and worst among the teams that made the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In the first round, the Ducks faced the Edmonton Oilers, who allowed 3.23 goals per game in the regular season, 25th in the NHL and second-worst among the teams that made the playoffs.

No surprise, it was a high-scoring series. The Ducks won in six games, and their four wins came by the scores of 6-4, 7-4, 4-3 in overtime and 5-2.

A big question entering the second round was how the Ducks would match up with the Golden Knights, who allowed 2.95 goals per game in the regular season, 12th in the NHL, and eventually slowed down the speedy Utah Mammoth in a six-game win in the first round.

“Obviously scoring in the playoffs is difficult and more challenging, and for us, we expect a tougher, tighter challenge from our opponents defensively,” Quenneville said before Game 1.

When you think of the Ducks’ speed, you think of them flying up the ice with the puck. But their speed showed up without the puck in Game 2 as well. They kept their shifts short, got in the Golden Knights’ faces all over the ice and stopped them before they could get going.