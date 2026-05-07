Ducks get up to speed, shut down Golden Knights in Game 2 win

The Golden Knights did have some chances, particularly on a power play after Poehling took a tripping penalty at 11:37 of the third period. But the penalty kill came through, led by goalie Lukas Dostal.
“The guys did a hell of job,” said Dostal, who made 21 saves. “Full credit to them. They were battling out there. We were all swimming in the crease. I was playing more soccer goalie than hockey goalie out there, but it didn’t go in.”
Tortorella projected confidence after the game.
“They split here,” he said. “We’ve got to go in and try to get a game out of there. We’re going to keep our composure, get about our business. As I’ve said, this team has always been really good in these types of situations, so I have full confidence we’re going to try to find our way.”
But the Ducks have been the better team in two games now despite their 3-1 loss in Game 1. Game 3 is at Honda Center in Anaheim on Friday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS).
“Hundred percent,” Poehling said. “That’s exactly it. We didn’t like how Game 1 ended, but we liked our game. That’s hockey sometimes. You can play the right way, do all the right things and end up losing. But like we said, we kept the momentum going into Game 2, and now we’re headed home, which is fantastic.”