Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Ducks even Western 2nd Round series

What We Learned

Here are key takeaways from Sunday:

Newhook can’t be stopped

Take a peek at the Montreal Canadiens' stats for the regular season and you’ll have to scroll down past six names until you get to Alex Newhook, who scored 13 goals in 42 regular-season games. He comes after Cole Caufield (51), Juraj Slafkovsky (30), Nick Suzuki (29), Oliver Kapanen (22), Ivan Demidov (19) and Josh Anderson (14). But he’s first in playoff scoring, with five goals in 10 games, including four in the past two against the Buffalo Sabres. He scored twice in a 6-2 win in Game 3 on Sunday, first tying it 1-1 at 15:31 of the first period on a rebound in the left circle. He was then awarded his second at 15:14 of the third period after being hooked by Rasmus Dahlin and hitting the post on the empty net. Newhook has never scored more than 15 goals in a regular season, but he’s a third of the way there in the playoffs, giving Montreal yet another dangerous weapon on a team already full of them. His play just makes the task ahead of the Sabres that much harder -- and the task ahead of the Canadiens that much easier. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

Ducks power play comes to life

The Anaheim Ducks scored two power-play goals in their 4-3 win in Game 4 after going 0-for-11 through the first three games of the best-of-7 series. Beckett Sennecke first scored on the man-advantage with a one-timer that found its way between the pads of Vegas Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart at 8:43 of the first. Alex Killorn then scored a second power-play goal at 17:58 of the second period, which stood up to be the game-winner. The Ducks were 8-for-16 (50 percent) against the Edmonton Oilers in six games during the first round, and it seemed a matter of time before it broke through against the Golden Knights. If Anaheim can build on the two power-play goals heading forward, they have a much better chance of advancing to the conference final. Having lost 6-2 in Game 3 at Honda Center on Friday, the Ducks have to win at least one game on the road to win the series. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer