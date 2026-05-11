Sennecke energizes Ducks throughout Game 4 win of Western 2nd Round

It was by far the flashiest play by Sennecke, but not the only big one he made in Anaheim’s 4-3 win in Game 4 at Honda Center on Sunday that evened the best-of-7 series 2-2.

He also scored a goal and was a physical menace all night long, giving the Ducks a much-needed win and some momentum heading back to Vegas for Game 5 on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS).

Sennecke, who was selected No. 3 by Anaheim in the 2024 NHL Draft, said he fed off a Honda Center crowd that was trying to will the Ducks to rebound from their 6-2 loss here in Game 3 on Friday.

“It was awesome, especially in the first. We heard them, they were really loud,” Sennecke said. “And I think that’s why we kind of started on the front foot.”

And they stayed in control for most of the game, with Sennecke not only leading the way on the scoreboard, but along the boards or in the corners. Whatever he took from Vegas, he dished back out, not backing down. Pretty impressive for someone playing in his first NHL postseason.

“He was really involved emotionally in the game tonight,” Killorn said. “I think that’s when he plays his best. He’s making hits, he’s taking hits. He makes two great plays on (his) goal and finds me, on my goal when he enters the zone.

“I just like the way he plays.”

His play is a big reason the series is tied. He got the Ducks started on Sunday, scoring a power-play goal at 8:43 of the first period, beating Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart between the pads from near the blue line.

The teams then traded goals and appeared to be going into the second intermission tied, but Vegas’ Cole Smith got whistled for slashing Leo Carlsson at 16:43, sending the Ducks back on the power play and setting the stage for Sennecke’s flashy move.

“I fanned on the pass and I don’t really know what happened,” Sennecke said, “but I fanned on the pass and I just kind of spun and the guy bit on it. And I found Killorn, it was a low cycle and he took it to the house.”

Killorn’s goal at 17:58 of the second period was the biggest play of the game, Vegas coach John Tortorella said.

“I think we need to get out of the second period 2-2,” Tortorella said. “So that (goal) gave them some life.

“That was the most important part of the game.”

But Sennecke wasn’t done. As the second period ended, he mixed it up with Vegas forward Nic Dowd near the blue line, eventually taking a cross-checking minor.

“He gets in the mix and he takes that penalty, I have no problem with that,” said Killorn, a veteran of 150 Stanley Cup Playoff games. “He’s battling and that’s kind of what makes him good and keeps him in the game. And he’s been great so far in these playoffs.”