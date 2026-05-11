Golden Knights fail to step up in Stone's absence in Game 4

However, the Golden Knights have plenty of experience playing without Mark Stone, and they will need to lean on that for the rest of the Western Conference Second Round against the Anaheim Ducks.

“It’s always tough losing your captain,” Vegas forward Colton Sissons said. “We’re all just going to have to step up. That’s what it is. It’s what good teams do. Obviously, we miss ‘Stoney,’ but we have a lot of good leaders.”

Stone sustained an undisclosed injury in the first period of Vegas' 6-2 win in Game 3 on Friday and was not able to play in a 4-3 loss in Game 4 on Sunday.

His status for the rest of the series, which is tied 2-2, is unknown heading into Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS).

Although the Golden Knights might have experience playing without Stone, there's no understating his impact on the team. They went 8-9-5 without him in the lineup this season compared to 31-17-12 when he played.

“Stoney is a big part of our team,” Vegas coach John Tortorella said. “We miss him, period, as far as his presence and as far as his play.”

The 33-year-old is Vegas' all-time leader in the playoffs with 79 points (39 goals, 40 assists) in 94 games, including seven points (three goals, four assists) in nine games this postseason.

As a result, Stone’s absence was noticeable in the Game 4 on Sunday, but as defenseman Brayden McNabb said after the loss, "you move on."

“It doesn’t matter what the score was, it could be 6-0, 1-0, 4-3, it’s the best-of-3 with home ice," he added. "We get a rest and will be ready for the next one.”

Considering the fact that the Golden Knights are a playoff-savvy team, having two of the last three games of the series at home should certainly give them an advantage against the Ducks, who have had 15 players make their NHL playoff debut this postseason.

Vegas is the complete opposite, with 12 Stanley Cup champions on its roster and seven players who have played at least 100 playoff games.

“I have zero worries about this team as far as how we’re going to go about the next few games here, wherever it goes to,” Tortorella said. “I have total trust.”