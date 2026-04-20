3 Things to Watch: Flyers at Penguins, Game 2 of Eastern Conference 1st Round
Sanheim, Ristolainen to face Crosby line; Pittsburgh hoping better neutral zone play generates offense
© Joe Sargent/NHLI
PITTSBURGH -- The Philadelphia Flyers will look to take a 2-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference First Round at PPG Paints Arena on Monday.
A win would give the Flyers two road victories to start a Stanley Cup Playoff series for the first time since the 2012 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Penguins, a series they won in six games.
To get there this time around, they likely will have to generate more than the 20 shots on goal they had in a 3-2 win in Game 1 on Saturday.
"I thought we had opportunities to have more goals," coach Rick Tocchet said. "That's a criticism. I love our chances, I just don't think we convert on them. We had a couple 2-on-1s, we had a couple breakaways. We had some areas where, if we made the play, we would have had some more offense. I think we can get more offense if we just bear down a little bit."
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The Penguins, who had 18 shots on goal and went 0-for-2 on the power play, also felt they missed on opportunities to generate more.
"I think we slowed the pace down a little bit in the neutral zone," defenseman Kris Letang said. "I think the defensemen can get the red line quicker, transition quicker, that's for sure."
Teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-7 series are 360-58 (.861) all time.
Here are 3 things to watch in Game 2:
1. How do the Penguins generate more offense?
Coach Dan Muse believes better execution through the neutral zone will allow the Penguins to take more advantage of their speed to create opportunities in the offensive zone. Just as important is staying patient and not getting frustrated by the Flyers' defensive approach.
Philadelphia was one of the stingier defensive teams during the regular season, allowing 25.5 shots on goal per game that was fourth fewest in the NHL.
"I think there's some things we could have done better in terms of working through that," Muse said. "We saw it there (in Game 1) ... when their numbers are back that much too, sometimes you've got to play a little bit more of a patient game. And by patient, I don't mean a slower game. You just can't get frustrated or surprised that they have numbers back. They've been doing this for a while now."
2. Flyers continue to ride their top defense pair
Travis Sanheim and Rasmus Ristolainen did a little bit of everything in Game 1.
Ristolainen played a team-high 25:00 and had two assists in the third period, one on Sanheim's go-ahead goal and the other on Porter Martone's game-winning goal. Sanheim had four shot attempts (one on goal) and three hits in 23:20 of ice time.
Don't expect their ice time to change much in Game 2 because they'll again see the majority of it against Sidney Crosby's line, with Ristolainen on one of the power-play units and Sanheim anchoring the penalty kill.
"It's been a while that they've been eating up a lot of minutes," Tocchet said. "There's been times where they haven't had a chance to breathe sometimes. I think that's when you know you have two big defensemen where they can handle the workload, and we've been running them pretty hard for 23, 24 minutes. It looks like 'Sanny' especially, and 'Risto,' they thrive on it."
3. Short memories
Game 1 was just 48 hours ago, but players and coaches on both sides emphasized that any carryover, positive or negative, needs to be minimized.
Letang, a three-time Stanley Cup winner who skated in his 150th Stanley Cup Playoff game in Game 1, understands how important that is.
"That's the playoffs," he said. "You have to be able to turn the page quick and forget about what Game 1. It was just one game, have to focus on the aspects you didn't do well, build your game from there."
The Flyers, who had 10 players make their postseason debut in Game 1, are taking the same mindset.
"We played a good game and won, and obviously we love winning, and that's what we're trying to do," forward Trevor Zegras said. "But it's far from over and far from what the main goal is here for sure."
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone
Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Luke Glendening -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Alex Bump, Noah Juulsen, Carl Grundstrom, Oliver Bonk, David Jiricek
Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Egor Chinakhov -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Tommy Novak -- Rickard Rakell -- Evgeni Malkin
Elmer Soderblom -- Ben Kindel -- Anthony Mantha
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang
Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Justin Brazeau, Ilya Solovyov, Kevin Hayes, Ryan Graves, Jack St. Ivany
Injured: Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
Tippett and Andrae are questionable after each missed practice Sunday. ... Philadelphia recalled Bonk and Jiricek, each a defenseman, from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. ... The Penguins could use the same lineup from a 3-2 loss in Game 1 on Saturday.