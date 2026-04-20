3 Things to Watch: Flyers at Penguins, Game 2 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

PITTSBURGH -- The Philadelphia Flyers will look to take a 2-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference First Round at PPG Paints Arena on Monday.

A win would give the Flyers two road victories to start a Stanley Cup Playoff series for the first time since the 2012 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Penguins, a series they won in six games.

To get there this time around, they likely will have to generate more than the 20 shots on goal they had in a 3-2 win in Game 1 on Saturday.

"I thought we had opportunities to have more goals," coach Rick Tocchet said. "That's a criticism. I love our chances, I just don't think we convert on them. We had a couple 2-on-1s, we had a couple breakaways. We had some areas where, if we made the play, we would have had some more offense. I think we can get more offense if we just bear down a little bit."