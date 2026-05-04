3 Things to Watch: Ducks at Golden Knights, Game 1 of Western Conference 2nd Round
Anaheim likes underdog role; Karlsson returns to lineup for Vegas
© David Becker/NHLI
LAS VEGAS -- The Anaheim Ducks feel fine as underdogs against the Vegas Golden Knights entering Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.
“(There’s) not a ton of people probably picking us to win the series,” Anaheim forward Alex Killorn said, “but we like to be in that position.”
The Ducks are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018, and they won a series for the first time since 2017 by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in six games in the first round. The Oilers had reached the Stanley Cup Final each of the past two years.
Now the Ducks face the Golden Knights, who are in the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons since entering the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18. Vegas has won 66 games and 13 series, tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the most in the NHL in each category in that span. The Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in 2023.
The Golden Knights will get a big boost with forward William Karlsson returning to the lineup. He has been out since Nov. 8 with a lower-body injury.
Anaheim went 3-0-0 against Vegas in the regular season and finished only three points behind in the Pacific Division, but each game was 4-3, and two games went to overtime.
The Ducks haven’t played the Golden Knights since John Tortorella took over as coach March 29, either. The Golden Knights finished the regular season on a 7-0-1 run and defeated the Utah Mammoth in six games in the first round.
“It looks like they’ve got a little more pace,” Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. “They look like they’re playing well. They had a good series. They had a good run at the end of the year as well, so they’ve got the momentum going right now. We’ve seen these guys play a lot of hockey -- when I say that, winning hockey in the playoffs. They know the recipe, and so that’s going to be the challenge.
“I think that we can learn. We learned a little bit in our last series. Some of our younger guys got some exposure that we’re happy to see, and I thought they played well, and I think the momentum and enthusiasm from winning that series helped us in the last couple days, just being around it. We’re excited about looking forward to this challenge.”
Killorn sounded confident.
“We feel like we’re a fast team,” he said. “We’re a physical team, maybe not as big of an underdog as people some people would expect. I know a lot of our players don’t have a ton of playoff experience, but in the short amount of time that we’ve played, they’ve done really well with it.”
Here are three things to watch in Game 1:
1. Team USA
Each team is led in scoring by a player who won gold for Team USA at the Olympics in Milan in February. Vegas center Jack Eichel and Anaheim defenseman Jackson LaCombe each has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in six games.
Eichel is an established star and Stanley Cup champion who played a huge role for the United States. This is more of a coming out party for LaCombe, who didn’t play as an injury replacement at the Olympics and is in his first NHL playoff run.
LaCombe can tie Joe Micheletti for the fewest games by a defenseman to 10 career playoff points in NHL history. Micheletti had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) for the St. Louis Blues in 1981.
The 25-year-old also can reach 10 career playoff points faster than any skater in Ducks history. Hockey Hall of Fame forward Paul Kariya had 10 points (six goals, four assists) in eight games in 1997.
2. Special teams
Anaheim went 8-for-16 on the power play against Edmonton, while going 10-for-14 on the penalty kill with a shorthanded goal.
Vegas went 4-for-20 on the power play against Utah, while going 15-for-16 on the penalty kill with two short-handed goals.
“They have some really high-end skill players that make great plays, especially in big moments,” Killorn said. “We don’t want to get into a PK/power-play battle with any team, and especially not Vegas.”
Neither team takes many penalties. Anaheim (6:30) ranks first in fewest average penalty minutes in the playoffs. Vegas (8:20) ranks third.
3. Comebacks
In the regular season, the Ducks had 26 comeback wins, tying the Montreal Canadiens for the most in the NHL. Two came against the Golden Knights. They also had 12 third-period comeback wins, the most in the League.
The Golden Knights had 21 comeback wins and 10 third-period comeback wins.
In the first round, Anaheim and Vegas each had three comeback wins, tied for the most among the 16 teams.
The Golden Knights had three third-period comeback wins, more than any other team. The Ducks had one too.
“Anything can happen,” Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “You’re never really out of it, right?”
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Chris Kreider -- Ryan Poehling -- Mason McTavish
Jeffrey Viel -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson
Tyson Hinds -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Olen Zellweger, Jansen Harkins, Ross Johnston
Injured: Radko Gudas (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- Mitch Marner -- Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Scratched: Brandon Saad, Akira Schmid, Keegan Kolesar
Injured: Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (upper body)
Status report
Terry did not participate in the morning skate (maintenance) but will play. ... Karlsson (lower body) will play for the first time since Nov. 8.
NHL.com independent correspondent Paul Delos Santos contributed to this report