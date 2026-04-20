3 Things to Watch: Senators at Hurricanes, Game 2 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Ottawa Senators will be better prepared for Game 2 of their first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Monday.

“It’s playoff hockey, it’s exciting,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said after the morning skate. “We have to play a little better.”

There is little appetite among the Senators to go home for Game 3 down 0-2 in this best-of-7 series. History suggests it’s a recipe for disaster.

Teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-7 series own a series record of 360-58 (.861), including 270-36 (.882) when starting at home.

After a 2-0 loss in Game 1, Green said he expects each team to ramp up the compete level as the series goes along. What was on display in Game 1 -- no space, contested entries, board battles and limited clean looks -- will continue.

It is in each team’s DNA to play this way.

Ottawa had 22 shots in Game 1, but 13 came in the third period when it was chasing the game, helped by five shots on a single power play. Carolina had 29 shots, but 14 came in the third when the Senators got into penalty trouble.

“I don’t think either coach likes to use the word patient,” Green said Sunday. “When you use that word, it feels like you are sitting back. This is the opposite of that. Persistent. Both teams are going to be persistent with their game, and there are going to be a lot of singles hit instead of home runs.

“I think we have a better game in us than (Saturday), and we hope to improve game to game.”

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour also hopes his team plays better and doesn’t rest on its laurels.

It will take an extra level, he says, to win each of the ensuing games in this series. The thinness of the margins and the premium on space have been his mantra since this series was finalized.

“It didn’t take Game 1 to figure that out,” Brind’Amour said. “It played out exactly how we thought it would. We play very similar and they have good players.”