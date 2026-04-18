Save of the Season? Andersen makes back-to-back slick saves

Hurricanes goalie uses every inch to keep puck out of net during 2026 Eastern Conference 1st Round

Andersen saves against Senators

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen was all business in the third period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators.

Back-to-back saves early in the third period helped preserve the Hurricanes’ lead, which eventually led to 2-0 victory in Game 1.

Just a few minutes into the final frame – hanging onto a 1-0 lead at the time – Andersen lunged forward and flashed the leather to keep Senators forward Drake Batherson’s shot from sneaking across the goal line – by mere centimeters.

The shot was originally called a goal, but eventually was overturned after video review showed that Andersen kept the puck out of the net.

About 20 seconds later, Senators captain Brady Tkachuk had a point-blank look at the net, left all alone right in front, but once again Andersen had other plans.

This time, Andersen pushed himself onto his back and into the snow angel position, keeping the puck out.

OTT@CAR, Gm1: Andersen keeps the puck out in the 3rd

Three minutes later, forward Taylor Hall scored to push the Hurricanes’ lead to two, and that score stuck, giving Carolina a 1-0 lead in the series.

Andersen finished the shutout with 22 saves.

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