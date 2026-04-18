Save of the Season? Andersen makes back-to-back slick saves

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen was all business in the third period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators.

Back-to-back saves early in the third period helped preserve the Hurricanes’ lead, which eventually led to 2-0 victory in Game 1.

Just a few minutes into the final frame – hanging onto a 1-0 lead at the time – Andersen lunged forward and flashed the leather to keep Senators forward Drake Batherson’s shot from sneaking across the goal line – by mere centimeters.

The shot was originally called a goal, but eventually was overturned after video review showed that Andersen kept the puck out of the net.