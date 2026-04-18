Andersen stops 22, Hurricanes blank Senators in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round

Stankoven, Hall each has goal, assist for Carolina

Senators at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen made 22 saves, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-0 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

It was Andersen’s sixth career shutout in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Logan Stankoven and Taylor Hall each had a goal and an assist, and Jackson Blake had two assists for the Hurricanes, the top seed in the East.

Linus Ullmark made 27 saves. for the Senators, the second wild card from the East.

Game 2 is at Lenovo Center on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ESPN2, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC).

Stankoven gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 2:11 of the second period. Blake took a backhand feed from Hall and made a touch pass to Stankoven, who scored on a snap shot that slipped under Ullmark’s left pad. The play started when Alexander Nikishin held in a clearing attempt on his backhand.

The Senators appeared to tie the game at 3:54 of the third period when Drake Batherson tried to jam the puck past Andersen. The play was ruled a goal on the ice, but video review determined the puck did not cross the goal line after Andersen stopped it with his glove.

Hall extended it to 2-0 at 7:15 of the third period. Ullmark stopped Nikishin’s shot from the left circle, but the puck went over the goaltender's right shoulder and settled behind him, and Hall poked the puck into the net during a scramble.

Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub left early in the second period and did not return.

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