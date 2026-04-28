Penguins core has 'a lot of belief' team can complete comeback vs. Flyers

Now, the longest-tenured trio of teammates in the history of North American professional sports is halfway to adding another pivotal chapter to an already established legacy.

After falling behind 3-0 in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Penguins have won the past two games to force a Game 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SN-PIT, truTV, TNT, NBCSP, SN360, TVAS).

“I think that it's quite clear, the situation for us,” Crosby said after a 3-2 win in Game 5 on Monday. “It's win or go home, so I think that urgency, that desperation, whatever you want to call it, I think is brought out in everybody.”

And it’s bought Crosby, Malkin and Letang extra time in their possible last ride.

Crosby and Letang are almost guaranteed to stay in Pittsburgh. Crosby, a 38-year-old center, is signed through next season on a two-year, $17.4 million contract; Letang, a defenseman who turned 39 on Friday, has a six-year, $36.6 million contract that runs through 2027-28.

Malkin’s situation is less clear. The center, who will turn 40 on July 31, is in the final season of a four-year, $24.4 million contract signed July 12, 2022. He’s expected to resume talks with agent J.P. Barry and Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas in the offseason.

“I hope it's not over,” Malkin said Friday. “I hope we're still fighting. And my future, like again, I say the same thing: I want to be here, I want to be part of the team next year, too, and I want to be retired in Pittsburgh.”

At the time of those comments, the Penguins were still in a 3-0 hole. Letang and Crosby have elevated since.

Letang, who had three goals in 74 regular-season games, scored the deciding goal in Games 4 and 5. The day after his birthday, he put Pittsburgh ahead 3-1 at 4:27 of the third period on the way to a 4-2 win on Saturday, and broke a 2-2 tie Monday with a point shot that hit off of Philadelphia forward Alex Bump before bouncing off the end boards, hitting both of goalie Dan Vladar’s legs and sliding past the goal line at 17:12 of the second period in Pittsburgh's Game 5 triumph.

“It’s pretty simple, every single play on the ice matters, whether it’s a puck battle or a blocked shot, or whatever it is,” Letang said. “You have to focus shift-by-shift, making sure you win the sequence you’re on the ice (for). You try to do it over and over.”