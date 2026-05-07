Canadiens tested by mistakes, slow start in Game 1 of East 2nd Round loss to Sabres

He wasn’t alone in his struggles in this night.

Take forward Cole Caufield, who scored 51 times during the regular season. He’s done it only once in eight playoff games this spring and has just 14 shots in that span.

In goal, first round star Jakub Dobes surrendered as many goals against the Sabres (four) as he did in the final three games against the Lightning.

Then there’s rookie forward Ivan Demidov, whose finding out just how much less real estate there is to maneuver out on the ice in the playoffs than there is in the regular season. While the 20-year-old had an assist, three shots and had some decent looks against the Sabres, he’s yet to score in 13 career postseason games, which includes eight in this current run.

Add it all up, and the Canadiens find themselves down 1-0 in the series heading into Game 2 at KeyBank Center on Friday (7 p.m. ET: HBO MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“I think, at this time of year, if you’re not getting production throughout your whole lineup, it’s going to be tough to win games,” forward Kirby Dach, who scored Montreal’s second goal, said. “We’re confident in every line and the six D-men we roll out there every night are able to produce.

“For us, it’s just playing our brand, and playing our game and setting our standard out there.”

Not all was gloom and doom for the visitors. They had 28 shots on net, 19 more than in their Game 7 victory against the Lightning, including an 11-1 advantage in the third period when they were pressing to slice into Buffalo’s two goal lead.

“I felt like we had the puck the whole time in that (third) period,” Suzuki said. “When we play fast and we play together, and we’re a cohesive unit, we’re tough to play against.

“But I don’t think we played like that early on.”

As a result, Buffalo pounced on them from the get go.

For his part, Montreal coach Martin St. Louis saw enough encouraging signs between the gaffs to maintain belief heading into Game 2.

“I’m confident we can play any style,” St. Louis said. "I’m confident we can play the game in front of us, and I’m confident we can learn from this.”

To the coach’s point: the Canadiens have yet to lose back-to-back games this postseason.

It’s a trend he and his team would like to continue on Friday.