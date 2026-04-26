3 Things to Watch: Oilers at Ducks, Game 4 of Western Conference 1st Round

ANAHEIM -- The Anaheim Ducks are looking to take advantage of an opportunity to put the Edmonton Oilers on the brink of elimination in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round at Honda Center on Sunday.

Anaheim can take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series before it shifts back to Edmonton for Game 5 on Tuesday.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Ducks forward Alex Killorn said after the morning skate. “We understand what it means, but we understand that they’re going to play pretty hard tonight and we just have to try and play our best.

“It’s been one of those series where there’s been a lot of momentum shifts, and we want to defend a little better than we have and play a solid game.”

The Ducks got off to a fast start in their 7-4 win in Game 3 on Friday, outshooting the Oilers 20-7 in the first period in their first postseason game here since 2018. They’re hoping to give the crowd reasons to cheer again in Game 4.

“I think it’s just being at home, you feed off the energy of the crowd, and this crowd hadn’t been part of a playoff game for a little while now,” Killorn said. “The energy of the crowd was great in the last game, and we want to feed off that again.”

The Oilers have won 10 consecutive Game 4s dating back to the first round in 2023 against the Los Angeles Kings.

“I think our group is just calm all the time and ready for each moment,” defenseman Darnell Nurse said on Saturday. “We’ve faced adversity and been able to overcome it. We’ve been in good spots (in series) and also found ways to play good hockey too. For us, it’s a big game and important game, and we have to be ready to answer.”

Here are 3 things to watch in Game 4: