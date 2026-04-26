3 Things to Watch: Oilers at Ducks, Game 4 of Western Conference 1st Round
Edmonton yet to reveal starting goalie; Anaheim looks to take commanding lead in series
© Debora Robinson/NHLI
ANAHEIM -- The Anaheim Ducks are looking to take advantage of an opportunity to put the Edmonton Oilers on the brink of elimination in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round at Honda Center on Sunday.
Anaheim can take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series before it shifts back to Edmonton for Game 5 on Tuesday.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Ducks forward Alex Killorn said after the morning skate. “We understand what it means, but we understand that they’re going to play pretty hard tonight and we just have to try and play our best.
“It’s been one of those series where there’s been a lot of momentum shifts, and we want to defend a little better than we have and play a solid game.”
The Ducks got off to a fast start in their 7-4 win in Game 3 on Friday, outshooting the Oilers 20-7 in the first period in their first postseason game here since 2018. They’re hoping to give the crowd reasons to cheer again in Game 4.
“I think it’s just being at home, you feed off the energy of the crowd, and this crowd hadn’t been part of a playoff game for a little while now,” Killorn said. “The energy of the crowd was great in the last game, and we want to feed off that again.”
The Oilers have won 10 consecutive Game 4s dating back to the first round in 2023 against the Los Angeles Kings.
“I think our group is just calm all the time and ready for each moment,” defenseman Darnell Nurse said on Saturday. “We’ve faced adversity and been able to overcome it. We’ve been in good spots (in series) and also found ways to play good hockey too. For us, it’s a big game and important game, and we have to be ready to answer.”
Here are 3 things to watch in Game 4:
1. Goalie change?
The Oilers are contemplating starting Tristan Jarry in Game 4 in place of Connor Ingram, who has started the first three games of the series and has a 4.70 goals-against average and .849 save percentage. Jarry has not played since entering in relief of an injured Ingram in the third period of a 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on April 8; he hasn’t started since April 7, a 6-5 overtime loss at the Utah Mammoth, when he gave up six goals on 31 shots. Jarry went 9-6-2 with a 3.86 GAA and .858 save percentage in 19 games (16 starts) with Edmonton after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 12.
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch is expected to announce his starter about 90 minutes before opening face-off.
“Twenty years ago, and before that, it was unheard of to be swapping goalies (in the playoffs),” Knoblauch said Saturday. “We have two good goalies, and we feel confident that both can play, and going into the playoffs we felt there was going to be a time we were going to have to make a switch at some time, whether that’s for Game 4 or Game 5 or whatever it is. But we have confidence in both.”
2. Containing McDavid
The Ducks have limited Oilers star center Connor McDavid to two points in the series (one goal, one assist). They are utilizing the line of center Tim Washe, left wing Jeffrey Viel and right wing Ian Moore as much as possible against Edmonton’s top line. The three have done a solid job of keeping McDavid to the outside and not letting him attack the net. McDavid sustained an ankle injury in Game 2 when he got tied up with Moore and teammate Mattias Ekholm, which seems to have affected his mobility. He is minus-6 through three games.
“I think we’re just trying to play simple and smart,” Moore said. “They have some exceptional talent there and you have to always be aware of him. You see some of the plays he’s been able to make in these couple of games; he can do it all. They have other guys that can do it as well up and down the lineup. Everyone over there has skill and speed and can score, so you always have to be aware and be thinking defensively.”
3. Good in the dot
Leo Carlsson’s development in his third season is not limited to his offensive ability. The Ducks center has improved in the face-off circle, winning 45.2 percent of his draws so far in the series (19 of 42). Tim Washe leads Anaheim at 56 percent (28 of 50).
“I think Leo over the course of his career has gotten stronger,” Quenneville said. “He started out with numbers that were very low and he could only go up. I think that this year he’s improving, he’s stronger, he’s getting more technique and some repetition against guys he’s seeing regularly in this playoff series, he can learn some things along the way. I think it’s just growth, he’s a young kid that is getting NHL experience strength and that’s a big edge in the face-off circle.”
Conversely, Leon Draisaitl has been Edmonton’s best in the face-off circle at 55.4 percent (46 of 83).
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Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen
Matthew Savoie -- Josh Samanski -- Jack Roslovic
Colton Dach -- Curtis Lazar -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy
Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Calvin Pickard, Spencer Stastney
Injured: Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Max Jones (lower body), Jason Dickinson (undisclosed), Adam Henrique (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Mason McTavish -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Jeffrey Viel -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson
Tyson Hinds -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Olen Zellweger, Jansen Harkins, Ross Johnston
Injured: Radko Gudas (lower body)
Status report
The Oilers did not hold a morning skate. ... Dickinson will be a game-time decision for the third straight game; he has missed the past two since scoring twice in Edmonton’s 4-3 win in Game 1 on April 19. ... The Ducks will use the same lineup from their 7-4 victory in Game 3 on Friday. ... Terry did not attend the morning skate for maintenance reasons, the same routine he’s followed since the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics in February.