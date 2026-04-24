Avalanche win Game 3, on verge of sweep against Kings in West 1st Round

The Avalanche lead the best-of-7 series 3-0 and can complete the sweep in Game 4 here on Sunday (4:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNSC, truTV, TNT, ALT, TVAS2, SNP, SNW, SN360).

“Sticking with it, sticking with what we’re doing, continue to do what’s working for us, and improve what we can do better. I think it’s as simple as that,” Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “It doesn’t change whether it’s after Game 1, 2, or 3, our approach is still going to be the same.”

Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist, and Landeskog, Cale Makar and Brock Nelson also scored for the Avalanche, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division and Western Conference. Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves.

“It’s been tough sledding to create offense, but we have different guys stepping up on different nights and scoring in different situations, even if it’s just one to do it to make the difference,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.