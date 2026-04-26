Avalanche to play Stars or Wild in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Swept Kings to advance; have faced Dallas each of past 2 postseasons, last played Minnesota in 2014

col-celly-lookahead

© Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Colorado Avalanche will play the Dallas Stars or Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference Second Round.

The Avalanche advanced by defeating the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 in Game 4 at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

The Avalanche, the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, won the Presidents' Trophy and will have home-ice advantage against either the Stars, the No. 2 seed from the Central Division, or the Wild, the No. 3 seed from the Central. That series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 in Dallas on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN360). 

Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (two goals, two assists), who topped the League during the regular season with 53 goals, as well as forward Artturi Lehkonen (two goals, two assists) and captain Gabriel Landeskog (two goals, two assists), led Colorado in the Western Conference First Round with four points each. Defenseman Devon Toews had a goal and two assists, and defenseman Cale Makar scored two goals.

Scott Wedgewood is 4-0, having allowed five goals on 101 shots ( 1.21 goals-against average, .950 save percentage).

The Avalanche went 2-0-2 against the Stars this season, with three of the four games being decided after regulation. Forward Martin Necas had nine points (three goals, six assists) and MacKinnon had eight points (three goals, five assists). Makar had two goals and an assist.

Wedgewood was 2-0-2 with a 1.30 GAA, .925 save percentage and one shutout, while Mackenzie Blackwood started one game, but was pulled after allowing four goals on 11 shots in 21:47 of a 5-4 shootout win on March 6. 

Forward Jason Robertson had four points (two goals, two assists) and forward Wyatt Johnston (two goals, one assist), against the Avalanche, and defensemen Miro Heiskanen (one goal, two assists) and Thomas Harley (one goal, two assists) each had three points.

Jake Oettinger was 2-0-1 against the Avalanche with a 2.78 GAA and .912 save percentage, while backup Casey DeSmith allowed one goal on 21 shots in his only appearance, a 2-0 loss on April 4.

Colorado and Dallas have played seven times in the playoffs with Dallas winning five of the series. The Stars defeated the Avalanche in seven games in the first round last season and in six games in the second round in 2024.

The Avalanche were 2-1-1 against the Wild in the regular season. MacKinnon had seven points (four goals, three assists), and Landeskog and Makar each had one goal and three assists. Necas has three goals.

Wedgewood was 1-0-1 with a 1.87 GAA and .945 save percentage and Blackwood was 1-1-0 with a 2.05 GAA and .937 save percentage.

Forward Kirill Kaprizov had six points (three goals, three assists) against the Avalanche in the regular season and Matt Boldy had four points (two goals, two assists). Joel Eriksson Ek (two goals, one assist) and Ryan Hartman (one goal, two assists) each had three points.

Filip Gustavsson won his only start, making 44 saves in a 5-2 win on Feb. 26. Jesper Wallstedt was 1-1-1 with a 2.85 GAA and .925 save percentage in four games (three starts).

Colorado and Minnesota have played three times in the playoffs, with the Wild winning two of the three series, including the most recent in seven games in the first round in 2014.

Related Content

Avalanche win Game 4, sweep Kings in Western Conference 1st Round

Wallstedt 'knew I could' be No. 1 goalie for Wild in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Robertson built himself into 'most gifted goal-scorer' for Stars, Duchene says

Boldy scores late in OT, Wild defeat Stars in Game 4 of West 1st Round

Playoffs

Hagel scores twice in 3rd, Lightning rally in Game 4 against Canadiens

Avalanche win Game 4, sweep Kings in Western Conference 1st Round

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

Kopitar applauded by teammates, fans, even referees after final NHL game

Jarry to start for Oilers in Game 4 of Western 1st Round

Canadiens legend Savard lights the torch at Game 4

Sabres look to 'stay in the moment' after dominant win against Bruins in Game 4

Sabres score 4 in 1st, win Game 4 of Eastern 1st Round to push Bruins to brink

Golden Knights 'feel most comfortable' despite trailing in West 1st Round

Tocchet has Flyers on cusp of 2nd round after leaving impact on Penguins

3 Things to Watch: Oilers at Ducks, Game 4 of Western Conference 1st Round

3 Things to Watch: Lightning at Canadiens, Game 4 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Wallstedt 'knew I could' be No. 1 goalie for Wild in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Greig to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Senators game

Silovs likely for another chance to save Penguins in Game 5 of East 1st Round

Crouse making most of Stanley Cup Playoff experience with Mammoth

Senators eliminated in Eastern 1st Round, power play among factors