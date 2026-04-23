Ducks show growth, ‘resilience’ to even series against Oilers

EDMONTON -- For a young team, the Anaheim Ducks showed a lot of maturity in winning Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Anaheim coughed up a two-goal, second-period lead and still managed to win 6-4 and tie the best-of-7 series 1-1. Game 3 is at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Friday (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, truTV, TNT, KCOP-13, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“I think it comes down to skill, (Jacob Trouba) said in the past we were young and numb a little bit,” Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal said. “We always have belief. We have so many comebacks in the third period this year and so we know we can just keep going. I think we’ve shown the whole year we’re basically never out of games, so I think we’ve shown our resilience.”

Lesser teams might have folded after seeing a 4-2 lead evaporate on the road against an experienced playoff team like the Oilers.

Edmonton scored with 2:12 left in the second period and then at 13:51 of the third, getting goals from Zach Hyman and Josh Samanski to seemingly pull the game out of the fire.

Yet, the Ducks kept pushing and Cutter Gauthier found a loose puck in front off a fortunate bounce and lifted the go-ahead goal in past Oilers goalie Connor Ingram to restore the lead at 15:08 of the third.

Ryan Poehling added an empty-net goal with Ingram on the bench for an extra attacker at 18:50.

“I think you’ve seen it all season long where we have that resilience and that confidence in this locker room that we’re never out of a single game,” said Gauthier, who scored two goals and had an assist in the win. “Last game we were able to come back and tonight we had the lead. It was fun playing with the lead a little bit, after being down (in Game 1) and we’re happy the guys were able to secure the ‘W’ tonight.”