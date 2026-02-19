Australian hockey fans thrilled to watch NHL players at Olympics

MILAN -- The jerseys stood out, even among all the national team and NHL jerseys at Santagiulia Arena at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the first Olympics to include NHL players in 12 years.

Three guys wore green jerseys with yellow kangaroos. Turns out, they were hockey players from Australia, and two of them had their names on the Cup on display at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

That would be the Goodall Cup, which is almost as old as the Stanley Cup and is now awarded to the champions of the semipro Australian Ice Hockey League.

Alastair Punler and brothers Lynden and Yannic Lodge play for Perth of the AIHL and are about to start training camp for the upcoming season. Punler and Lynden Lodge won the Goodall Cup with CBR (now Canberra) in 2022.

“We’ve been waiting for NHL players to come back to the Olympics for a while,” said Lynden Lodge, a 28-year-old defenseman. “Just seeing Canada, I think, would be unbelievable. But just seeing all the guys you see on the TV in the NHL, just seeing them with their countries, it’s different, right? It’s special.”