Marner, Binnington coming up big for Canada at Olympics: Brodeur

NHL players are competing at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the first time they've been on this global stage for a best-on-best competition in 12 years. In order to provide an inside look at the Games experience, NHL.com has enlisted former Olympic players, coaches and those around the game to provide insight. Today: two-time Canadian gold medal-winning goalie Martin Brodeur, now an executive with the New Jersey Devils.

Sheldon Keefe called it.

I was watching the Team Canada-Team Czechia quarterfinal game with the Devils coaches on Wednesday, and it was nerve-wracking, especially when it went to overtime with the score tied 3-3.

Early in overtime, Sheldon, the Devils coach, spoke up when he saw Macklin Celebrini make a drop pass to Mitch Marner.

"Watch this," he told us. "Mitch is going to skate through all those guys and score the winning goal."

Moments later, that's exactly what happened. And yes, there was some cheering from those Canadians in the group.

Remember, Sheldon knows Mitch. He coached him with the Toronto Maple Leafs. I know Mitch got some criticism there for how he played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Well, Mitch wouldn't be the first guy that it takes time to get going in the postseason.

That doesn't, nor should it, take away from the special moments he's had for Canada. He scored the overtime winner against Team Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off last year. He set up Connor McDavid for the overtime tournament winner in the championship game against Team USA. And now this.

I obviously don't know Mitch as well as Sheldon does, but what I see, from a goalie's perspective, is how patient he is with the puck. And he's so deceiving. You didn't know if he would try to skate through those three defenders or drop the puck to a teammate. And you could tell those Team Czechia players had no idea how to defend him.

Still, even after that, you have to finish. And to score on a backhand like that, well, the backhand is the most difficult shot to stop for a goalie. You don't know where it's going. That one went into the back of the net.

Marner's goal was part of the best day of hockey I can remember. Three of the four quarterfinals went to overtime. Amazing theatre.