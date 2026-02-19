Lehkonen's father missed Olympic overtime goal while broadcasting different game

MILAN -- Ismo Lehkonen was watching Finland's practice on the eve of the semifinals against Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. With a smile on his face he recounted that he had not seen his son, Finland forward Artturi Lehkonen, score the overtime goal in Finland's 3-2 victory against Switzerland in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Lehkonen may have been at Santagiulia Arena because of his professional obligations Wednesday, but his heart was in a different part of the city at Rho Arena.

"I was covering the game between Canada and Czechia on Wednesday afternoon when Artturi was playing in the other arena in Milan," he said. "I heard about the final result while I was on air talking about Canada's dramatic win.

"A colleague let me know that Artturi had just scored the winning goal in overtime. I was keeping an eye on that game but I didn't have time to follow it closely. My wife was at Rho with the rest of the family, but I wasn't there."

Ismo Lehkonen is a TV analyst for Finland's national broadcaster (Yle Urheilu). Three of the four quarterfinal games were played at Santagiulia Arena; the Finland-Switzerland game was the only one played at Rho Arena.

"I didn't see the goal live, but they say 3 million Finns watched the game on TV," Ismo Lehkonen said. "That's kind of crazy when you consider our population is just 5.5 million people. Hockey is a religion for us, just like it is for Canada.

"I was really nervous during the game. I was working, but I was thinking about Finland against Switzerland. This is Artturi's first Olympic experience. His generation has been waiting a long time for this opportunity. They missed two Olympic cycles."

In overtime, Artturi Lehkonen came through for an entire country with a shot over the glove of Switzerland goalie Leonardo Genoni on a breakaway.

"I was happy for the team, I wasn't happier because Artturi scored," the 62-year-old father said. "It doesn't matter who scored. That might sound like a cliche, but it's true.

"I didn't speak to Artturi after the game. I left him in his bubble. I didn't want to disturb him. He's playing well, he doesn't need his father."