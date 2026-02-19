Canada's resiliency, United States' defensive strength among reasons Olympic favorites reached semifinals

Finland's challenge against Canada, Slovakia's chances against the United States, surprises, disappointments and a Lady Byng Trophy winner at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 all are featured on the latest episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke, who are in Milan covering the Olympics for NHL.com, got together Thursday, an off day for the men's tournament, to preview the semifinals and digest what was an incredible day of hockey in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Team Finland and Team Canada play in the first semifinal game at Santagiulia Arena (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA [JIP], ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], RDS2), followed by Team USA against Team Slovakia in the second game (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

Rosen and Roarke talked about how impressed they were with Team Czechia in the quarterfinals, but also how disappointed they were with how the Czechs handled a 3-2 lead late in the third period against Team Canada.