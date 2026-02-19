Canada's resiliency, United States' defensive strength among reasons Olympic favorites reached semifinals

Final 4 teams in focus on latest 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

At the Rink podcast CAN USA celebrations

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images / Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Finland's challenge against Canada, Slovakia's chances against the United States, surprises, disappointments and a Lady Byng Trophy winner at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 all are featured on the latest episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke, who are in Milan covering the Olympics for NHL.com, got together Thursday, an off day for the men's tournament, to preview the semifinals and digest what was an incredible day of hockey in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Team Finland and Team Canada play in the first semifinal game at Santagiulia Arena (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA [JIP], ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], RDS2), followed by Team USA against Team Slovakia in the second game (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

Rosen and Roarke talked about how impressed they were with Team Czechia in the quarterfinals, but also how disappointed they were with how the Czechs handled a 3-2 lead late in the third period against Team Canada.

Roarke brought up prevent defense, a football reference, and said it did the Czechs in as Canada came back for a 4-3 overtime win.

They disagreed on Team USA's approach and how it finally found a way to get past Team Sweden with a 2-1 overtime win, but Rosen pointed out it was the type of suffocating defensive game that the U.S. is built to play.

They gave predictions for the semifinals, disagreeing on the first game and agreeing on the second while breaking down key elements that they believe will decide who plays in the gold medal game Sunday and which teams will play for bronze Saturday.

In doing so, they talked glowingly about Slovakia and provided reasons why hockey is alive and well in the country of just over 5 million people, and what their performance in this tournament, win or lose against the U.S., will do for the game back home.

Team Switzerland, Team Latvia, Team France and Team Italy were discussed in positive terms. Team Germany was not, as Roarke said the Germans looked "disinterested," and Rosen said they, and especially forward Leon Draisaitl, played "frustrated."

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

