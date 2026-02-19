Dvorsky playing beyond his years for Slovakia heading into Olympic semifinals

MILAN -- Dalibor Dvorsky is a goal-scorer. It's in his DNA.

The rookie forward for the St. Louis Blues has three goals for Team Slovakia during its surprising run to the semifinals of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Each has hinted at what the Blues will get someday soon.

"It's his instinct, he can be in the right spot all the time and then he has an NHL shot," Slovakia defenseman Simon Nemec said. "He's shown that throughout this tournament."

Dvorsky's skill will be on display again when the upstart Slovaks take on Team USA in one of the semifinals at Santaguilia Arena on Friday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).