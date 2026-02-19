Dvorsky playing beyond his years for Slovakia heading into Olympic semifinals

Blues forward focused on 'important games' over individual stats

Dalibor Dvorsky

By Shawn P. Roarke
MILAN -- Dalibor Dvorsky is a goal-scorer. It's in his DNA.

The rookie forward for the St. Louis Blues has three goals for Team Slovakia during its surprising run to the semifinals of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Each has hinted at what the Blues will get someday soon.

"It's his instinct, he can be in the right spot all the time and then he has an NHL shot," Slovakia defenseman Simon Nemec said. "He's shown that throughout this tournament."

Dvorsky's skill will be on display again when the upstart Slovaks take on Team USA in one of the semifinals at Santaguilia Arena on Friday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

The 20-year-old has not shied away from mixing it up with some of the best players in the world here.

His six points (three goals, three assists) in four games are the most points by an NHL rookie in an Olympic tournament involving NHL players, passing Alex Ovechkin of Russia (2006) and Sami Vatanen and Olli Maatta of Finland (2014), each of whom had five points.

That's not bad company to keep.

"I think I am pretty good offensively," Dvorsky said after an optional practice Thursday. "It's not just me; my teammates set me up for a lot of good chances, too. I try to be good defensively too, a good two-way center. I try to shoot as much as I can, set up my teammates too.

"I always trust myself. I have good teammates that do a lot of the job for me and we play for each other. I am happy that it is going the way it is going, but the team performance is key for me."

Dvorsky's plan is working well here. It is starting to take shape in the NHL where he has 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 47 games.

It worked in the American Hockey League where he scored 21 goals in 61 games with Springfield last season. Two seasons ago, he was in the Ontario Hockey League, scoring 45 goals in 52 games for Sudbury.

According to those who know him best, expect more numbers like this soon from Dvorsky.

Slovakia forward Martin Pospisil is from Zloven, the same hometown as Dvorsky.

He says the two players have known each other for the better part of a decade. They worked out together this offseason.

"I just keep telling him, 'Keep shooting and good things will happen,'" the Calgary Flames forward said.

When good things do happen to Dvorsky, it is hard to tell at times.

"He is something special and I am happy that he is showing it," Pospisil said. "Some guys, they score goals or get a lot of points and they go too high. He seems like a straight line, not too low, too high. He is just doing his job, and he is pretty good at it."

LAK@STL: Dvorsky caps off a slick passing play with snap shot to cut the lead in half

Others are taking notice as well.

Slovakia defenseman Erik Cernak, who plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning, has been impressed with Dvorsky's game, including his skill in the face-off circle.

"Overall, his game is great," Cernak said. "He's playing in St. Louis and eventually he's going to get more minutes and be an even better player."

Team Canada defenseman and Blues teammate Colton Parayko said he has been sneaking peeks of the Slovakia games while he has been here.

"He's a guy who prepares the right way," Parayko said. "He's always ready to play. I'm just happy to see him doing extremely well. Great for him, happy for him, and looking forward to more success for him."

Success is what it is all about for Dvorsky, who wants to parlay what he has learned in Milan to the NHL season when he returns to St. Louis.

That is down the road. For now, Dvorsky has two more Olympic games to consider.

"I have more confidence and, when I get back, I will be motivated to help my team," Dvorsky said. "But, right now, I am here and we have important games in front of us and I focus on this. When this is over, my focus will shift back to St. Louis."

