Hurricanes, Lightning finding success without top defenseman by keeping it simple

Johnson says simple doesn't mean passive, Rangers should follow same formula without Fox

By Craig Johnson / Special to NHL.com

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher.

In this edition, Craig Johnson, a former assistant with the Anaheim Ducks and Ontario of the American Hockey League, and development coach with the Los Angeles Kings, writes about how the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes are thriving even without their top defenseman, and why that should matter now to the New York Rangers, too.

The Carolina Hurricanes have played 23 of their 25 games without Jaccob Slavin, who is their best defenseman. The Tampa Bay Lightning have played the past 10 games without Victor Hedman, who is their best defenseman.

The Hurricanes are 14-7-2 without Slavin. The Lightning are 8-2-0 without Hedman.

Carolina is first in the Metropolitan Division. Tampa Bay is first in the Atlantic Division.

It's not by accident.

The Lightning and Hurricanes are both in the top 10 in goals against per game. Tampa Bay is third at 2.60, and Carolina is ninth at 2.76.

Carolina is first in even-strength shot attempts percentage (59.2), while Tampa Bay is 13th at 51.0 percent, but 51.4 percent in the 10 games without Hedman.

Both have struggled with rushes against, including odd-man rushes against, but they're both equipped defensively and do not spend a lot of time in their own zone, so while they may be susceptible to rush chances, they can handle them well.

They are, in fact, quite similar, though not mirror images of each other.

Both have great success based on how they keep everything simple and their forwards provide support to the defensemen.

A team that forechecks really hard like the Hurricanes and Lightning needs to make sure that they have a solid F3 to allow the 'D' to pinch. They also need the other two forwards to reload and to work above the puck.

This helps support the 'D' and takes away the chance for the other team to bring its defensemen into the rush. When pucks are turned over it also helps create offense because the forwards will now have an offensive gap.

That is happening for the Hurricanes and Lightning.

For the Hurricanes, whether it be on their set forecheck, or their forecheck off face-offs, they are marking man. This creates aggression and it also simplifies the game. Everyone knows his responsibility. On the forecheck they know if the puck comes up with the wall the defenseman on that side will pinch down the wall and his job is to keep the puck in and keep it alive.

Carolina pinches both sides of the wall.

When it doesn't have an opportunity to pinch, the Hurricanes do a great job with their F3 staying high and above.

The Lightning aren't as aggressive with their pinches, but their F3 tracking is outstanding and the 'D' is very simple with how they play.

I've always found that when a team tracks really well from behind like the Hurricanes and the Lightning, the F3 is in good position. He makes sure when the 'D' is pinching that he's above the puck.

What differentiates the Hurricanes from other teams is how their other two forwards work above the play, so they're tracking and you'll see five in the picture a lot with them.

That builds confidence in their defensemen because that aggression up the ice and the belief they have in their system gives the 'D' the ability to stand up and defend the lines because they know the forwards are going to be with them.

In fairness, that also could lead to why they give up rushes against because there are times when the forwards are a little late. However, their tracking is so strong that they can still get back to defend. So, while it counts as an odd-man rush against, they're still able to defend it.

Carolina and Tampa Bay both have its defensemen squeeze the rush. For example, when the puck is kicked out from the middle of the ice to the left side, they will have their defensemen be aggressive and squeeze the play at the line.

The other thing that is important with that, especially when the 'D' pinches and the F3 stays above -- if those first and second guys come back as hard as they can, now they have connection and all of a sudden it becomes hard for an opposing team to get through the neutral zone.

In the defensive zone, the Hurricanes again play a very simple system with layers when the puck is low. They're looking to double. They're looking to be quick to contact with their center support or low forward to help double the puck. They also look to seal the walls. When the puck does go high to the opposing team's defense, they now become man to man.

Teams are able to create chances sometimes by beating the double, but Carolina does a good job of being quick to close, get support and have the wingers sealing the wall. So, there will be some breakdowns, but they're able to create exits out of it.

Their exits are simple too. They will punt the puck where they just launch it and skate into it. They also will use the strong or weakside to exit and do a great job with their forwards creating pace, especially with their slash support. That allows Carolina to play fast and predictable.

The Lightning's breakouts are built off their neutral zone setup, which creates predictability for the players.

They're typically in the 1-1-3 so when their two forwards are working, the other forward is locking one side. When locking that side, they know exactly what's going to happen and what to do so they're able to set things up off their breakout.

In the offensive zone, when you play the Hurricanes, they will move the puck to their defenseman, who will shoot it right away off the pass. When we used to play them we called it the Burns one timer, named after Brent Burns. You also had to be prepared in front of the net because you know you had their forwards working hard to get to the front to screen and tip. Year after year, the Hurricanes are one of the top teams in generating shots.

The other thing that Carolina does better than most teams is get more sticks on pucks in the offensive zone. It keeps pucks alive and in the zone. It's hard for other teams to get out of it because the forecheck is so relentless.

All told, the Hurricanes can survive without Slavin, and the Lightning without Hedman, by playing to their system and identity, especially with their forwards doing a good job of supporting the 'D' and continuing with their aggressive style because that's what is successful for them.

Now, the New York Rangers are going to have to figure it out because they'll be without Adam Fox, their top defenseman, because of an upper-body injury.

The Rangers, like the Hurricanes and Lightning have done, will have to simplify without Fox. That doesn't mean being passive.

The Hurricanes and Lightning are proving that aggression inside of a simple system geared toward staying out of the defensive zone can work even without your top defensemen.

