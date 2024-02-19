Dobson moving on from OT mistake for Islanders in Stadium Series

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Noah Dobson may have had three assists for the New York Islanders in a 6-5 overtime loss to the New York Rangers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but it was the final play he made that unfortunately stood out.

Dobson was skating backward with the puck in his own zone following a face-off win by Bo Horvat to begin overtime. However, his saucer pass for Mathew Barzal was then knocked down by Artemi Panarin, who waited out goalie Ilya Sorokin before scoring the winner with a shot that was partially blocked by a sliding Dobson 10 seconds into the extra period.

"I mean, it's pretty self-explanatory," Dobson said. "He knocks the puck out of midair, takes a shot, and it goes in."

Panarin's goal came after Chris Kreider (15:52) and Mika Zibanejad (18:31) each scored a power-play goal late in the third period with goalie Igor Shesterkin on the bench to tie the game.

"I don't try to make any judgment on the call on the ice," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "Obviously, I would prefer [our defensemen] not to try a saucer in the middle of the ice. Instead, I would prefer to see our defensemen skating. That's what we did pretty much all day long, and we had some success."