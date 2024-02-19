Panarin, Rangers rally for OT win against Islanders in Stadium Series

The Rangers, who trailed 4-1 in the second period, scored twice in the final five minutes to tie the game before Artemi Panarin's goal 10 seconds into overtime won it.

After Panarin knocked down Noah Dobson's pass, his shot was then blocked by the sliding defenseman, but the puck hit off a prone Ilya Sorokin and trickled across the goal line, which had come off its mooring. The goal was confirmed following a video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room in Toronto.

Panarin’s goal came after Mika Zibanejad tied it 5-5 at 18:31 of the third period with a power-play goal. Chris Kreider had previously cut it to 5-4 at 15:52 with a redirection on the power play. Each came with Igor Shesterkin pulled for the extra skater.

Vincent Trocheck scored twice and had an assist, Panarin had a goal and two assists, and Shesterkin made 36 saves for the Rangers (36-16-3), who remained undefeated in outdoor games (5-0-0).

Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, and Dobson had three assists for the Islanders (22-18-14), who have lost three straight. Sorokin made 32 saves.

After Erik Gustafsson gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 1:28 with a shot from the point that hit off Sorokin's shoulder and deflected into the net, the Islanders scored four straight goals.

Nelson tied it 1-1 at 4:20 with a shot from the right circle.

Horvat gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 7:18 skating past Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller and scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Barzal extended it to 3-1 on the power play 16 seconds later at 7:34, taking a pass from Nelson and deflecting the puck in while falling to the ice.

Anders Lee pushed it to 4-1 at 1:03 of the second period tipping in a shot from Pierre Engval on the power play.

Trocheck cut it to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 14:24, deflecting a shot by Panarin before making it 4-3 at 18:24, scoring off a rebound.

Alexander Romanov gave the Islanders a 5-3 lead at 1:53 of the third, scoring off a rebound at the side of the net.

Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren left the game after one shift in the third period after an awkward collision into the boards and did not return.