Stadium Series between Blue Jackets, Red Wings to embrace Ohio State-Michigan rivalry 

NHL to incorporate traditions, create 'an awesome experience'

2025 Stadium Series Announcement
By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- The NHL will go all-in on the bitter rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan when the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series is held at Ohio Stadium on March 1.

Dean Matsuzaki, executive vice president for NHL events, learned quickly how the matchup of the Columbus Blue Jackets, in their first outdoor game, and the Detroit Red Wings, in their fifth, will evoke emotions usually associated between the two neighboring schools.

He and his staff arrived two days prior to the football game between Ohio State and Marshall on Saturday to go over planning and coordination at the 102-year-old stadium.

"We've learned the passion here, and we've learned how much people want to beat a team from up in Michigan as well. There's been a lot of that there," Matsuzaki said. "We've heard about the crossing out the M's on campus and things like that and somebody mentioned to me about crossing out D's for our game. So that was pretty interesting."

It's a tradition the week before the annual Michigan football game to cross out all the M's on campus signs and buildings. And, if you're a true Buckeye, you never say "Michigan." It's always "That Team Up North."

Matsuzaki can envision that type of environment for the Blue Jackets and Red Wings game considering it's about a three-hour drive from Detroit.

The capacity has not been set, he said, but the fact that Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor had 105,491 for the Winter Classic between the Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 1, 2014, will be a motivation to fill Ohio Stadium.

Its capacity is listed as 102,780 for football with the largest crowd being 110,045 on Nov.26, 2016, when the Buckeyes hosted Michigan.

"I know with the interest down here, and we were north of 100,000 in that other stadium I was just talking about (Michigan), I know there's going to be hope to get up there for this one," Matsuzaki said.

Blue Jackets to host Stadium Series March 1, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. ET, via Ticketmaster.

Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson played in the 2019 Stadium Series for the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Philadelphia Flyers in Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL.

"It's an awesome experience. It's definitely a game you look forward to on the schedule, on the calendar. Playing outdoors is great," he said.

Johnson is well-versed in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry in any sport having played for Michigan (2005-07) and now living in Columbus.

"Playing at one of the iconic football stadiums in the country, in college football is a cool thing," he said.

The Blue Jackets-Red Wings rivalry hasn't yet reached the level of the football rivalry, with only one Stanley Cup Series between the teams, the 2009 Western Conference Quarterfinals won by Detroit in four games. The Red Wings lead the regular-season series 65-31-15 with one tie.

Matsuzaki said the NHL is interested in incorporating some pregame football traditions such as the "skull session," where the Ohio State marching band holds a pep rally in St. John Arena across the street from Ohio Stadium.

"We had a whole group here watching the players walk in (to the stadium) and the skull session and seeing how we can lean into that and lean into the traditions," he said.

He also said the NHL is considering how best to honor Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew at the event. They died Aug. 29 when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey.

"Our group is working on that right now," Matsuzaki. "So, we definitely plan to do a nice, appropriate tribute."

The rink will be placed between the 17-yard lines inside the numbers. That was decided this week, but Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson had a vision of what to expect when he attended the Ohio State-Western Michigan game in Ohio Stadium on Sept. 7.

"We were up pretty high and just looking out and just kind of seeing how it was, and I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to be on that field, which will be ice, and we're going to be the ones entertaining that night so it's really exciting'. I'm looking forward to it," he said.

