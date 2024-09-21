Stadium Series between Blue Jackets, Red Wings to embrace Ohio State-Michigan rivalry 

COLUMBUS -- The NHL will go all-in on the bitter rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan when the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series is held at Ohio Stadium on March 1.

Dean Matsuzaki, executive vice president for NHL events, learned quickly how the matchup of the Columbus Blue Jackets, in their first outdoor game, and the Detroit Red Wings, in their fifth, will evoke emotions usually associated between the two neighboring schools.

He and his staff arrived two days prior to the football game between Ohio State and Marshall on Saturday to go over planning and coordination at the 102-year-old stadium.

"We've learned the passion here, and we've learned how much people want to beat a team from up in Michigan as well. There's been a lot of that there," Matsuzaki said. "We've heard about the crossing out the M's on campus and things like that and somebody mentioned to me about crossing out D's for our game. So that was pretty interesting."

It's a tradition the week before the annual Michigan football game to cross out all the M's on campus signs and buildings. And, if you're a true Buckeye, you never say "Michigan." It's always "That Team Up North."

Matsuzaki can envision that type of environment for the Blue Jackets and Red Wings game considering it's about a three-hour drive from Detroit.

The capacity has not been set, he said, but the fact that Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor had 105,491 for the Winter Classic between the Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 1, 2014, will be a motivation to fill Ohio Stadium.

Its capacity is listed as 102,780 for football with the largest crowd being 110,045 on Nov.26, 2016, when the Buckeyes hosted Michigan.

"I know with the interest down here, and we were north of 100,000 in that other stadium I was just talking about (Michigan), I know there's going to be hope to get up there for this one," Matsuzaki said.