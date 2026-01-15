NHL PreGame fan festival lineup unveiled for 2026 Stadium Series in Tampa

NEW YORK (Jan. 15, 2026) – The National Hockey League (NHL®) today unveiled the full lineup of attractions and interactive experiences for the 2026 NHL PreGame, the League’s official fan festival for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series®, hosted in partnership with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission. A 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series ticket is required for entry.

The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game will feature the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Live coverage of the game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN in the U.S. and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

Designed to unite fans, partners and the local community, the 2026 NHL PreGame will transform Tampa into a hockey-centric celebration hub ahead of one of the League’s most-anticipated marquee events. It will showcase immersive, partner-driven activations and experiences for fans of all ages and provide them with the opportunity to take a photo with one of the oldest and most iconic trophies in sports, the Stanley Cup®.

Platinum-selling Country duo LOCASH will also be performing as part of the fan festival activities. The live performance will feature fan-favorite songs from the duo’s hit-stacked catalogue, including “Hometown Home,” which spent multiple weeks at No. 1 on Country radio.

Located at Raymond James Stadium’s Parking Lots 5 & 7 (Grass Lots), the event will set the stage for a historic outdoor matchup that caps a celebration of hockey across Florida, including the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic which recently took place in Miami. The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series marks the Lightning’s first-ever hosted outdoor game, and the Bruins’ first NHL Stadium Series appearance. This will be the first time in League history that an outdoor game will be played in a football stadium in the state of Florida.

WHAT:

2026 NHL PreGame

WHEN:

Sunday, February 1, 2026: 1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

WHERE:

Raymond James Stadium

Parking Lots 5 & 7 (Grass Lots)

4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa, FL 33607

The 2026 NHL PreGame will be open to all 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series ticket holders during the operating hours of 1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET, and feature exciting activations from over a dozen of the League’s official partners and licensees, including:

BODYARMOR: BODYARMOR will be onsite, distributing samples of its popular products, including BODYARMOR Sports Drink, BODYARMOR LYTE and BODYARMOR ZERO. Known for their great taste and superior hydration benefits, BODYARMOR drinks are formulated to meet the needs of athletes and active individuals alike. In addition to BODYARMOR sampling, fans will have the opportunity to participate in an interactive hockey game. Attendees can test their skills as they aim to hit targets on a specially designed hockey net, making it a fun challenge for fans of all ages.

CAT: Step into the Caterpillar space at the 2026 NHL PreGame to grab Cat® giveaway items, meet a hockey legend and connect with the spirit of hard work and perseverance. We’re here to celebrate your journey – because whether you’re chasing goals on the ice or off it, #TheresNoOffSeason.

Energizer: Energizer invites fans to experience the Precision Power Shot activation and test their skills like the pros by shooting pucks into a stacked washer and dryer unit for a chance to snag exclusive Energizer giveaway items! It’s time to power up with Energizer, the Official Battery of the NHL.

ESPN: ESPN is bringing the ESPN Igloo, a larger-than-life photo op to the 2026 NHL PreGame. Set against the backdrop of the hot Florida sun, fans are invited to step inside a beachside igloo to cool off and gear up for the game before it airs on ESPN.

Fanatics: Fans can drop by the Fanatics activation tent to be scanned for their own keepsake AI Bobblehead image with their likeness dressed head-to-toe in either the Lightning or Bruins official Stadium Series uniform. Fans can also test their skills on the hockey simulator and try to take home some fun Fanatics giveaways. And don’t forget to visit the 53’ Official Merchandise trailer for a great selection of 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series jerseys, apparel, headwear and souvenirs.

Jersey Mike’s: Jersey Mike's will deliver an immersive gaming experience for hockey fans, featuring sub-sampling, interactive games, augmented reality photo ops and more. This on-site activation will give fans a fun, meaningful way to engage with the brand.

Navy Federal Credit Union: Step into the Navy Federal Credit Union experience at the 2026 NHL PreGame, where fans can ice the competition with the digital hockey shot challenge. Fans can take their best shot, rack up points and climb the live leaderboard for a chance to earn bragging rights and exclusive prizes. Plus, fans can score game day swag and meet the Navy Federal Credit Union team to learn how they help members reach their goals on and off the ice. Cap off the experience inside the giant snow globe photo booth, where fans can snap the ultimate NHL Stadium Series keepsake.

Nex Playground: Fans will have the opportunity to experience hockey like never before with Nex Playground’s interactive fan zone. Nex Playground is the active play system that gets families moving together. The activation will feature two motion-controlled hockey games, including an exclusive NHL Stadium Series edition of NHL Puck Rush, where players race against the clock in a high-energy goal-scoring challenge. To top it off, fans will have the chance to score big through an exclusive giveaway, making this immersive experience a must-visit destination during the 2026 NHL PreGame!

NHL Fan Access: Experience NHL Fan Access™ inside the NHL App! Unlock 2026 NHL PreGame information, 'Ask Stanley' virtual chatbot, exclusive prize opportunities and more. Fans can download the NHL App and tap the Fan Access logo to get started!

NHL Network: Fans can find out how their slapshot compares to the pros in the Hardest Shot Challenge presented by the NHL & MLB Networks. Fans can visit NHLNetwork.com and MLBNetwork.com/Stream for complete programming schedules and to watch their favorite shows today.

NHL STREET: Fans visiting the 2026 NHL PreGame in Tampa can experience a high-energy street hockey activation featuring drop-in free play, two skills competitions (Accuracy Challenge and Dangle Zone) and giveaways – perfect for players and families of all ages.

NOBULL: Ice might be their surface. But before the skates hit it – and long before the puck drops – every hockey player trains on solid ground. The gym. The reps. The sweat. The grind that no one sees. NOBULL is excited to celebrate its multiyear U.S. NHL partnership as the Official Training Shoe of the NHL at the 2026 NHL Stadium Series where they will be amplifying their shared mentality and creating a memorable interactive activation for fans.

Norwegian Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line(NCL) invites fans to experience the Accuracy Challenge activation and test their skills like the pros as they aim to hit targets on a specially designed hockey net, making it a fun challenge for fans of all ages. Fans can step into a tropical space inspired by Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, to play and learn more about Norwegian Cruise Line for a chance to win a cruise!

Pepsi: The iconic Pepsi Challenge returns for 2026 – inviting fans nationwide to put their taste buds to the test and decide for themselves what we already know: Pepsi® Zero Sugar is the best-tasting zero-sugar cola. At the 2026 NHL PreGame, fans can step up, take the Challenge, and see why Pepsi® Zero Sugar has swept 100% of markets where Pepsi has conducted the Pepsi Challenge as America’s favorite zero-sugar cola. Rold Gold, the Official Snack of the NHL, will be handing out samples of its classic Tiny Twist Original pretzels – great for a snack break in between periods and to enjoy before the game.

Preston Art + Designs: S. Preston is an NHL licensed artist specializing in creative minimalist hockey illustrations of iconic moments, arenas and mascots. He will be on site displaying his Limited-Edition Artwork for this year's NHL Stadium Series along with other pieces in his collection available for purchase.

Sense Arena: NHL Sense Arena is a thrilling hockey experience where players and goalies can elevate their skills in realistic, fully immersive virtual reality drills and games. The new DanglePro mode adds even more excitement, introducing mixed-reality stickhandling challenges by transforming your real environment into a competitive, fast-paced and entertaining stickhandling obstacle course!

Stanley Cup Display: Fans can take a photo with the most iconic trophy in professional sports, the Stanley Cup.

Tampa Bay Lightning: The Tampa Bay Lightning will be activating on-site with a Giant Human Claw Machine. Fans will strap in before being lowered into a pit full of prizes varying from ThunderBug plush dolls to tickets to future Lightning games, concerts and events at Benchmark International Arena. In addition, there will be a Lightning x 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series-branded photo booth for fans to share their pictures on social and information about Tampa Bay Lightning initiatives including tickets, Kids Club, Student Rush and Hockey Development camps and clinics.

Ticketmaster: Fans can visit the Ticketmaster Bullseye Battle to show off their wrist shots by aiming to shoot their puck through the Ticketmaster “t” and snap a photo with a surprise NHL Alumni. KultureCity sensory bags courtesy of Ticketmaster will also be located on the main concourse at sections 106,119,131 and 143, East and Hyundai Club concierge decks and sections 311 and 335 of the upper concourse.

Upper Deck: Fans can get their own personalized 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series trading card from Upper Deck, the exclusive trading card partner of the NHL. Upper Deck is also giving fans a chance to win fun prizes by playing exciting games such as Puck-O. Collect a FREE 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series digital trading card set at UpperDeckEpack.com, the innovative platform that allows users to buy, open, collect and trade with hockey fans from around the world. Visit the Upper Deck Booth for more information.

USPS: How good is your slapshot? Fans can test their skills onsite at a fun challenge created by the United States Postal Service. Fans will wind up and see if they can hit the targets of the various sizes of USPS shipping boxes. If they are accurate, they may hit their shipping goals. Fans can also savor the moment of victory with a photo booth visit – and get a postcard with their image that they can mail directly from the exhibit!

All fans will be required to go through metal detectors upon entry into the 2026 NHL PreGame. In accordance with Raymond James Stadium policy, no bags or coolers are permitted with the exception of one (1) small clutch bag per person, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, which will be subject to inspection.

Tickets to the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series® are available via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL.

Visit NHL.com/PreGame for more information.

About LOCASH

A PLATINUM-selling duo who play by their own rulebook, LOCASH make feel-good Country music with a small-town spirit and big-time impact. Betting on themselves, the newest album from singer/songwriters Preston Brust and Chris Lucas Bet The Farm features fan favorites like “Hometown Home,” a multi-week No. 1 smash at Country radio which is now Top 20 and rising on the Hot AC chart, plus “Isn’t She Country,” “Buzzin,” and current Country single “Wrong Hearts.” These add to a hit-stacked catalog that already includes their 2015 PLATINUM breakout “I Love This Life,” GOLD No. 1s “One Big Country Song” and “I Know Somebody,” nine chart-climbing singles, and over 1 BILLION global streams. Last year, the multi-hyphenates launched their own record label, Galaxy Label Group, distributed by BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. The one-of-a-kind record label allows Brust and Lucas to maintain complete creative control over their music while mentoring a whole new generation of like-minded stars. LOCASH’s bold and soulful brand of Country has garnered nominations from the genre’s biggest award shows and earned raves from the likes of American Songwriter (who praised the duo for “hitting homers and serving up first-class songs”). After a jam-packed 2024 – whose highlights included teaming up with Monster Jam to create their own limited-edition die-cast truck and playing stadiums all over the country as support for Kane Brown’s IN THE AIR TOUR – LOCASH are going nonstop this year with in-demand headline shows, and major festival stops. They’ve also made high-profile national TV appearances on Live with Kelly & Mark, Good Morning America, ABC News Live, CBS Mornings Plus, Fox & Friends, and more.