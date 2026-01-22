Stadium Series in Tampa getting ’real now’

Tent being built over rink for outdoor game between Lightning, Bruins on Feb. 1

Stadium Series tent being built

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- With the sounds of construction in the background and the sun beaming down on Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay Lightning CEO Steve Griggs said he couldn't think of a better place to hold an outdoor NHL game.

"This is real now. We can see the structure here," Griggs said. "It's been 10-15 years in the making. We thank the NHL. We thank the Tampa Sports Authority and Tampa Bay Sports Commission for really making it happen.”

It's happening alright. The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series between the Lightning and Boston Bruins on Feb. 1 (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS) is just over a week away, and it will be unlike all previous outdoor games.

Instead of building the rink and putting down ice in chilly, outdoor conditions, the NHL had to figure out a way to make ice in the summer-like temperatures at the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which does not have a roof.

Watch Day 2 of the outdoor rink build for the 2026 Stadium Series

Even when the NHL hosted the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Miami on Jan. 2, it was able to keep the roof at loanDepot park closed until game time.

Not so in Tampa, where the NHL is erecting a massive, air-conditioned tent that will stay over the rink until a few hours before puck drop. The skeleton of that structure was visible on Thursday.

"I walked in today having arrived last night and went, 'Wow," said Steve Mayer, NHL president of content and events. "I mean, what we're doing and how we had to engineer this is extremely unique.

“These were people that never wanted to hear ‘no,’ and for many years it was just hard to figure out how to engineer what we're about to do. But once we were able to figure it out, we're off and running and I can't believe we're just a few short days away."

It will be some weekend in Tampa. In addition to the first outdoor NHL game in the city, the annual Gasparilla pirate fest will be held the day before, on Jan. 31.

“This is really a celebration of hockey wrapped around Gasparilla,” Griggs said. “There's gonna be [close to] 64,000 fans here in the building and they're hockey fans. Getting it here took us a while, but this is to celebrate hockey and celebrate the great fans we have here in Tampa Bay."

Stadium series getting real 2

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Even things are looking good from a weather standpoint. Though temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm this weekend (85 degrees Fahrenheit), the week of the game is expected to be one of the coolest of the year. A cold front will be coming in late next week that could bring rain, but it's likely to be clear hours before the teams plan to take the ice at 6:30 p.m. ET and low temperatures are predicted to be in the 40s.

This will be the Lightning's second time in an outdoor game. They beat the Nashville Predators, 3-2, in the 2022 Stadium Series from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. That game saw approximately 25,000 Lightning fans make the trip to Music City, giving Griggs more confidence to push for a game in Tampa.

"10 years of where our organization has been...Stanley Cups...440 consecutive sellouts, and I think about Nashville when we played the outdoor game in Nashville and we had 25,000 fans who went to Nashville to see the game," Griggs said. "I remember it being about 2 o'clock [on Saturday] afternoon looking down Broadway and it was just a sea of Bolts fans.

“So for us, this was about getting it here for our fans. And with the explosion of community hockey here with everybody, all the young kids playing hockey now, where we're at as an organization is the perfect time to have an outdoor game here."

Watch Episode 3 of Road to the NHL Stadium Series and see the reveal of the jerseys

Mayer said the same questions he heard about the NHL attempting an outdoor game in Florida are similar to the ones the League heard over 30 years ago when it announced expansion into the Sunshine State. But the Lightning and Florida Panthers have been two of the most successful teams in the League over the past decade, winning the Stanley Cup a combined four times and reaching the Cup Final seven times since 2015, including the past six in a row.

"In a world where these special events get a lot of attention, we're finding that these games in Florida are not only reaching hockey fans, but they're reaching sports fans," Mayer said. "We're doing it for all the right reasons. We're celebrating, as Steve pointed out, hockey here in Tampa and all the success they've had. This is awesome and for every right reason in the world we're playing the game in Florida."

Related Content

Rink construction begins in Tampa for ‘super, super cool’ Stadium Series

Road to the NHL Stadium Series in Tampa Episode 2

NHL PreGame fan festival lineup unveiled for 2026 Stadium Series in Tampa

Can We Keep the Ice Cold in Tampa Heat?

Tim McGraw to headline entertainment for 2026 NHL Stadium Series in Tampa

Road to the NHL Stadium Series in Tampa Episode 1

Stadium Series in Tampa NHL's most ambitious outdoor game ever

NHL unveils 2026 Stadium Series jerseys for Lightning, Bruins

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Predators’ Josi

Marner's return to Toronto expected to be emotional night 

NHL Status Report: Perron out 5-7 weeks for Senators

'NHL Goal Chase' daily picks for today

Doan signs 7-year, $48.65 million contract with Sabres

Goyette remembered for clean living on, off ice

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

NHL On Tap: Hurricanes eye 6th straight home win, host Blackhawks

Hughes, Faber look to carry 'pretty extra seamless' chemistry into Olympics for Team USA

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Canucks score 4 straight, hold off Capitals to end 11-game slide

Malkin, Novak each has 2 points, Penguins defeat Flames

Keller scores in OT, Mammoth rally past Flyers for 4th straight win

Dunn has goal, assist for Kraken in win against Islanders

Dostal stops 40, Ducks edge Avalanche in shootout for 5th straight win

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings