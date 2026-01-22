Stadium Series in Tampa getting ’real now’

TAMPA -- With the sounds of construction in the background and the sun beaming down on Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay Lightning CEO Steve Griggs said he couldn't think of a better place to hold an outdoor NHL game.
"This is real now. We can see the structure here," Griggs said. "It's been 10-15 years in the making. We thank the NHL. We thank the Tampa Sports Authority and Tampa Bay Sports Commission for really making it happen.”
It's happening alright. The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series between the Lightning and Boston Bruins on Feb. 1 (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS) is just over a week away, and it will be unlike all previous outdoor games.
Instead of building the rink and putting down ice in chilly, outdoor conditions, the NHL had to figure out a way to make ice in the summer-like temperatures at the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which does not have a roof.