NHL EDGE stats: Patrick Kane’s outlook with Red Wings

NHL.com breaks down the NHL EDGE stats surrounding Patrick Kane after his season debut with the Detroit Red Wings, along with his outlook for the rest of the season.

It was finally showtime for the Detroit Red Wings when veteran forward Patrick Kane made his season debut in their 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Although Kane, who signed a one-year contract with Detroit on Nov. 28, did not have a point in his first game back from hip resurfacing surgery, he had three shots on goal. One of those shots came from the high-danger area -- not including when he nearly scored a goal on a Grade-A scoring chance in front of the net during the third period but hit the post. Per NHL EDGE stats, Kane’s offensive zone time percentage in his season debut was 44.3 percent, better than the League average (41.3) and in the 81st percentile among all forwards.

The 35-year-old Kane had been dealing with a lingering hip injury in recent seasons, which explains why his production declined last season; his points-per-game average (0.78; 57 in 73 games with Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers) was the lowest of his NHL career. But, per NHL EDGE stats, the three-time Stanley Cup champion was in the 90th percentile in shots on goal (227), 91st percentile in mid-range SOG (78) and 85th percentile in mid-range goals (eight), with six such goals coming from the left-circle area in 2022-23.

NHL EDGE data goes back to the 2021-22 season, when Kane had one of his three career 90-point seasons (92 in 78 games; tied for 14th in League); he had 110 points in 2018-19 and 106 in 2015-16. Kane was still near the peak of his game in 2021-22, skating 268.47 miles (95th percentile) and having 287 shots on goal (11th in NHL), 93 of which were from the middle range (95th percentile).

Once Kane is a few games into his return and fully up to speed after a long injury absence, he has enough elite talent around him at even strength and on the power play in center Dylan Larkin and current and former linemate Alex DeBrincat to potentially rediscover his vintage playmaking form.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Larkin is among the League leaders in high-danger shots on goal (26; 95th percentile) and goals (seven; 96th percentile) this season, which should present plenty of opportunities for Kane to find Larkin with passes from the middle range of the ice.

And DeBrincat, who had two 41-goal seasons with Kane as his teammate and frequent linemate during their time with the Blackhawks, has seven mid-range goals (99th percentile) this season on 33 such shots on goal (98th percentile) – giving Detroit a potentially one of the most prolific line duos or trios in the NHL when these forwards are on the ice together.

