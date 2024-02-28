NHL EDGE stats: Luke Hughes sets top skating speed by defenseman this season

New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes topped his own NHL-best mark for the fastest max skating speed by a defenseman this season at 24.19 miles per hour in the second period of their 7-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old rookie surpassed his previous best max skating speed, which was 23.63 MPH in the first period of their 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Feb. 17.

Hughes is the third-fastest defenseman in terms of max skating speed through three seasons of NHL EDGE stats data behind Martin Fehervary (24.21 MPH for the Washington Capitals on Jan. 31, 2023) and Kaiden Guhle (24.20 for the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 28, 2022).

He is second among all skaters in this NHL EDGE stat category this season behind Flyers forward Owen Tippett, who reached 24.21 MPH late in overtime against the Canadiens on Jan. 10.