Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week

Kaprizov, Faber skating distances, Nichushkin’s speed, Weegar’s value among takeaways

Kaprizov_Wild-shoots

By Pete Jensen
NHL.com will identify NHL EDGE stats that translate to fantasy hockey all season long.

Kaprizov, rookie Faber excelling in skating distance for Wild

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov scored the overtime goal in their 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and also picked up an NHL EDGE stats accolade.

Kaprizov reached the highest single-game skating distance of any player this season at 4.87 miles while playing a season-high 29:09 in the victory.

Kaprizov ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:18) this season and has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 12 games since John Hynes’ coaching debut with the Wild on Nov. 28. Minnesota is 9-3-0 since the coaching change and their 18 points are tied for the most in the NHL during that span.

Another Wild player with a heavy workload is rookie defenseman Brock Faber, who leads the NHL in average ice time (27:01) since the coaching change. Faber is on a three-game point streak (one goal, three assists), including his third multipoint game (one goal, one assist) of the season Thursday, and he's tied with Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils for second among rookie defensemen in points (16) behind Pavel Mintyukov (17) of the Anaheim Ducks.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Faber had his highest skating distance (4.42 miles; 98th percentile) in a game this season against the Canadiens on Thursday and also ranks sixth among NHL defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts (48) this season.

Nichushkin reaches top skating speed of season

Per NHL EDGE stats, Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin had the top skating speed of any player this season at 23.96 mph in the first period against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Watch as Nichushkin glides around defense

The 28-year-old narrowly topped the previous maximum speed of the season, by Winnipeg Jets forward Rasmus Kupari, who reached 23.95 mph against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 17. The Avalanche have three forwards ranked among the top four in maximum skating speeds in the NHL this season with Nichushkin leading the list, Nathan MacKinnon in third (23.87 mph on Nov. 22) and Miles Wood in fourth (23.86 mph on Thursday).

Nichuskin also skated 4.71 miles Thursday, tied for the second highest total distance of any player in a single game this season, behind Kaprizov.

A top 20 fantasy player (17th) in standard fantasy leagues this season, Nichushkin is averaging 1.03 points in 31 games, the best average of his NHL career.  Per NHL EDGE stats, Nichushkin also is among the League leaders in high-danger goals (13; tied for second) and high-danger shots on goal (54; tied for third) this season.

Weegar among leaders in various advanced stats

Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar is having a bounce-back season and ranks among the NHL EDGE stats leaders in various categories.

Weegar is second in the NHL in long-range goals (five) and second in long-range shots on goal (49). He also had the top skating speed among NHL defensemen this season at 23.61 mph (eighth among all players) in the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 27.

He’s also among the NHL EDGE leaders in skating distance (102.94 miles; 93rd percentile) and average shot speed (65.98 mph; 91st percentile). Among NHL defensemen, Weegar is sixth in shots on goal (83), tied for fourth in goals (eight), tied for 21st in points (19 in 33 games) and tied for 14th in even-strength points (14) -- big reasons he’s ranked ninth among defensemen in standard fantasy leagues.

