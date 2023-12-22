Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week

NHL.com will identify NHL EDGE stats that translate to fantasy hockey all season long. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

Kaprizov, rookie Faber excelling in skating distance for Wild

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov scored the overtime goal in their 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and also picked up an NHL EDGE stats accolade.

Kaprizov reached the highest single-game skating distance of any player this season at 4.87 miles while playing a season-high 29:09 in the victory.

Kaprizov ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:18) this season and has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 12 games since John Hynes’ coaching debut with the Wild on Nov. 28. Minnesota is 9-3-0 since the coaching change and their 18 points are tied for the most in the NHL during that span.

Another Wild player with a heavy workload is rookie defenseman Brock Faber, who leads the NHL in average ice time (27:01) since the coaching change. Faber is on a three-game point streak (one goal, three assists), including his third multipoint game (one goal, one assist) of the season Thursday, and he's tied with Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils for second among rookie defensemen in points (16) behind Pavel Mintyukov (17) of the Anaheim Ducks.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Faber had his highest skating distance (4.42 miles; 98th percentile) in a game this season against the Canadiens on Thursday and also ranks sixth among NHL defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts (48) this season.

Nichushkin reaches top skating speed of season

Per NHL EDGE stats, Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin had the top skating speed of any player this season at 23.96 mph in the first period against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.