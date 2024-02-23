NHL EDGE stats: Matthews’ historic goal-scoring start

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews leads the NHL with 52 goals in 55 games (0.95 goals per game) this season. Among those who have also played at least 500 games in their NHL careers, Matthews ranks third in goals per game (0.65) behind Mike Bossy (0.76) and Mario Lemieux (0.75).

Incredibly enough, Matthews is scoring at a greater clip than the top two goal scorers in NHL history; forwards Wayne Gretzky (894 goals; first) and Alex Ovechkin (838; second) each has a career average of 0.60 goals per game. So while Ovechkin is chasing Gretzky’s goal-scoring mark right now, Matthews could enter the same chat later in his career.

In the midst of one of the best NHL goals-per-game averages ever in a single season, Matthews currently ranks 11th (minimum 55 games) with one-third of his season to go. Matthews has a 13-goal lead in the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy race over Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart (39 goals in 57 games) and has scored 10 more even-strength goals (37) than Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (27) for the League lead in that category.