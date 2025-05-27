Top 10 prospects Mrtka, McQueen discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Radim Mrtka has proven from the time he arrived in North America that he has the ability to do a lot of good things as a big, rangy defenseman, according to John Williams of NHL Central Scouting.

"From when he got to Seattle (of the Western Hockey League) in November, he played all the time, every situation, because the team had some injuries there," Williams said on the latest "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "For a guy who's 6-foot-6, he moves very well, and he's got a little bit of bite in his game. He can jump up on the rush. I think he'd be a very good No. 2 (defenseman)-kind-of-guy who can play with a really good, skilled player.

"But he can also be on a power play, can kill penalties and just eat minutes."