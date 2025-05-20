Martone relishing 'opportunity to learn from great pros' ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

Forward playing for Canada at World Championships, is No. 6 in Central Scouting final ranking of North American skaters

Martone closeup

© Brampton Steelheads, Canadian Hockey League

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

STOCKHOLM -- It was an offer Porter Martone couldn't possibly pass up.

Martone, a projected top-10 pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, was extended an invitation to be with Canada for the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

The answer was a "no-brainer" for the 18-year-old.

"I was kind of in shock there for a bit," Martone, a right wing with Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League, told NHL.com. "It's pretty cool to be around here and be surrounded by the best players in the world.

"It's pretty surreal. I dream of playing in the NHL and winning Stanley Cups, and I get to be first-hand with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon and everyone here. It's cool to learn from them. It's surreal for me to be with all these NHLers, and I think the biggest thing for me is just to learn from them and learn how they conduct themselves away from the rink and at the rink."

Martone, who led Brampton and was tied for seventh in the OHL with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games, is No. 6 on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of North American skaters for the 2025 draft.

After initially being brought in to take part in pre-tournament games and practices, Martone officially was added to Canada's roster Tuesday, replacing New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat, who will miss the remainder of the tournament because of a lower-body injury.

Martone will make his tournament debut against Sweden at Avicii Arena on Tuesday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN), the final day of preliminary round play. Canada (5-0-1-0) has 16 points, tied with Finland (4-2-0-1) for second in Group A, and two points behind Sweden (6-0-0-0) for first.

"Porter brings that package that teams are looking for; he has a little bit more of the size asset element (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) to his game than some of the other skaters in the top five do," NHL Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr said. "I think that's appealing to some teams, but I also think he's eliminated any concerns there was about the skating. He's undervalued on his skill set. He's the one who wears his compete on his sleeve and I think that's what endears him to everybody."

The 18-year-old certainly endeared himself to Canada's management group, especially with his play in pre-tournament games against Austria and Hungary, when he had one goal and one assist.

"It's such a good opportunity for him to be up close," Crosby said. "Hopefully this experience helps him for what's coming up. He's got a really good head on his shoulders. He's mature. He works really hard. He's one of the last guys off every day. And you can tell he's really trying to soak up as much as he can here with this group. He's been fun to have around."

The opportunity is an education you can't put a price tag on, Canada coach Dean Evason said.

"That's why we wanted him to stay," said Evason, who also coaches the Columbus Blue Jackets. "He was excited to stay and have this opportunity to learn from great pros like those guys.

"His eyes should be wide open in every aspect as far as practice and obviously games. He should watch what a guy like Sidney Crosby or Nathan MacKinnon or Bo Horvat do in their preparation to play the game, and that doesn't only mean pre-game ... it means days off, it means practice days. It's how they conduct themselves as not only hockey players but people."

That message has been received by Martone.

He understands fully the fortunate situation he finds himself in.

"Not every 18-year-old gets to be put in the shoes that I am," said Martone, who is seated between Utah Mammoth center Barrett Hayton and Philadelphia Flyers right wing Tyson Foerster in Canada's locker room. "I am very fortunate enough to be given the opportunity that I have. I'm just going to take advantage of it. I just want to do the best I can and learn from it and see how the best in the world work.

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Opinions vary following Schaefer, Misa with top 2 picks

2025 NHL Draft

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Opinions vary following Schaefer, Misa with top 2 picks

"You can see Crosby, his routine every time he steps on the ice. You can see how dominant MacKinnon is. I get to experience that first hand and see them around the room. They've been very good to me as well. They've talked to me. They've been friendly with me. They've talked about their past experiences too.

"It's cool to see them first hand. They're the best in the NHL."

The process for Martone to join them on that stage comes soon. The 2025 draft will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27-28.

The New York Islanders own the No. 1 pick in the draft after winning the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5. The San Jose Sharks have the No. 2 pick, the Chicago Blackhawks own the No. 3 selection, and Utah is at No. 4.

"I've known Porter for a little bit now," said Canada forward Macklin Celebrini, selected by the Sharks with the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft who also played at the World Championship in his NHL draft season. "We've played in a couple tournaments together and played on a line as well, even earlier in this tournament. He's a great player. I think very highly of him.

"Obviously he's asking questions to all the guys about the draft process and what to expect. I think I went through it the most recently so I can kind of give him a little bit of advice."

