Martone relishing 'opportunity to learn from great pros' ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

STOCKHOLM -- It was an offer Porter Martone couldn't possibly pass up.
Martone, a projected top-10 pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, was extended an invitation to be with Canada for the 2025 IIHF World Championship.
The answer was a "no-brainer" for the 18-year-old.
"I was kind of in shock there for a bit," Martone, a right wing with Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League, told NHL.com. "It's pretty cool to be around here and be surrounded by the best players in the world.
"It's pretty surreal. I dream of playing in the NHL and winning Stanley Cups, and I get to be first-hand with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon and everyone here. It's cool to learn from them. It's surreal for me to be with all these NHLers, and I think the biggest thing for me is just to learn from them and learn how they conduct themselves away from the rink and at the rink."
Martone, who led Brampton and was tied for seventh in the OHL with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games, is No. 6 on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of North American skaters for the 2025 draft.
After initially being brought in to take part in pre-tournament games and practices, Martone officially was added to Canada's roster Tuesday, replacing New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat, who will miss the remainder of the tournament because of a lower-body injury.
Martone will make his tournament debut against Sweden at Avicii Arena on Tuesday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN), the final day of preliminary round play. Canada (5-0-1-0) has 16 points, tied with Finland (4-2-0-1) for second in Group A, and two points behind Sweden (6-0-0-0) for first.