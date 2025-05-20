Martone relishing 'opportunity to learn from great pros' ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

"Porter brings that package that teams are looking for; he has a little bit more of the size asset element (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) to his game than some of the other skaters in the top five do," NHL Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr said. "I think that's appealing to some teams, but I also think he's eliminated any concerns there was about the skating. He's undervalued on his skill set. He's the one who wears his compete on his sleeve and I think that's what endears him to everybody."

The 18-year-old certainly endeared himself to Canada's management group, especially with his play in pre-tournament games against Austria and Hungary, when he had one goal and one assist.

"It's such a good opportunity for him to be up close," Crosby said. "Hopefully this experience helps him for what's coming up. He's got a really good head on his shoulders. He's mature. He works really hard. He's one of the last guys off every day. And you can tell he's really trying to soak up as much as he can here with this group. He's been fun to have around."

The opportunity is an education you can't put a price tag on, Canada coach Dean Evason said.

"That's why we wanted him to stay," said Evason, who also coaches the Columbus Blue Jackets. "He was excited to stay and have this opportunity to learn from great pros like those guys.

"His eyes should be wide open in every aspect as far as practice and obviously games. He should watch what a guy like Sidney Crosby or Nathan MacKinnon or Bo Horvat do in their preparation to play the game, and that doesn't only mean pre-game ... it means days off, it means practice days. It's how they conduct themselves as not only hockey players but people."

That message has been received by Martone.

He understands fully the fortunate situation he finds himself in.

"Not every 18-year-old gets to be put in the shoes that I am," said Martone, who is seated between Utah Mammoth center Barrett Hayton and Philadelphia Flyers right wing Tyson Foerster in Canada's locker room. "I am very fortunate enough to be given the opportunity that I have. I'm just going to take advantage of it. I just want to do the best I can and learn from it and see how the best in the world work.