Central Scouting's top 2 International skaters discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

European director Vuorinen joins co-hosts to break down goalies, dark horse

© Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.

Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund are clearly the two top players available among international skaters for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, according to NHL Central Scouting director of European scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen.

"I would say that [Eklund] is as good player as Anton Frondell, but in a different way," Vuorinen said on the latest episode of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "Victor plays much bigger than his size and I would call him a hound dog. I would call Frondell a military tank (on the ice). We put [Frondell] before [Eklund] on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters because we feel NHL teams can utilize Anton's skills and physics with more variety as a two-way team player who can score.

"But it's really difficult to [pinpoint] a difference between Anton and Victor."

Frondell (6-1, 198), No. 1 on Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters, is the highest-rated international player invited to the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo from June 2-7. The center with Djurgarden in Sweden's second division had had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games.

Eklund, a right wing with Djurgarden, is No. 2. He had 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 42 games.

Vuorinen also discussed center Milton Gastrin of Modo Jr. in Sweden's junior league. Gastrin, who is No. 3, had 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 40 games this season.

"He has strong skating skills, including acceleration, straight line speed, and balance," Vuorinen said. "He's always involved, is active, makes good decisions and comes out as a winner in most battles. He's a much better player in my mind than many think."

Co-hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale also discussed with Vuorinen the top goalies among European contingent and a dark horse pick from Europe in the later rounds.

The podcast is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes and Spotify. It also is available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

