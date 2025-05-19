Central Scouting's top 2 International skaters discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.

Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund are clearly the two top players available among international skaters for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, according to NHL Central Scouting director of European scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen.

"I would say that [Eklund] is as good player as Anton Frondell, but in a different way," Vuorinen said on the latest episode of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "Victor plays much bigger than his size and I would call him a hound dog. I would call Frondell a military tank (on the ice). We put [Frondell] before [Eklund] on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters because we feel NHL teams can utilize Anton's skills and physics with more variety as a two-way team player who can score.