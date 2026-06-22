Assuming Gavin McKenna goes No. 1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the San Jose Sharks hold the key to unlocking how the top part of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft will play out at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Friday, NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale said on this episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.
Sharks could create domino effect with No. 2 pick in NHL Draft
Morreale joins podcast to discuss potential impact on Canucks, Blackhawks
© Bob Davies, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL
Morreale, who co-hosts the "NHL Draft Class" podcast with Adam Kimelman, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to preview the upcoming draft that takes place Friday and Saturday.
The Sharks, who hold the No. 2 pick, could look to draft by positional need instead of consensus second-best player, which would create a domino effect that would impact the thinking for the Vancouver Canucks at No. 3, the Chicago Blackhawks at No. 4 and potentially the New York Rangers at No. 5.
In his latest mock draft on NHL.com, Morreale has McKenna going No. 1 to the Maple Leafs and defenseman Chase Reid going No. 2 to the Sharks. Sweden forward Ivar Stenberg might very well be the second best player in the draft, but the Sharks' need is more on defense considering their stable of young forward talent in Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and Michael Misa.
If the Sharks keep the No. 2 pick and select Reid or another defenseman, Morreale said it's possible that Stenberg could drop to the Blackhawks with center Caleb Malhotra going to the Canucks, who recently hired his father, Manny Malhotra, to be their coach.
Morreale explained that he believes the Maple Leafs will and should take McKenna, a forward out of Penn State, and why the Sharks shouldn't pass on him if Toronto selects someone else. He also talked about the defensemen in the draft including Reid, Carson Carels, Alberts Smits and Keaton Verhoeff, and why this draft is loaded with elite talent at the position.
Rosen and Roarke then dive into the layers of the blockbuster trade that sent forward Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators to the Florida Panthers on Sunday and lauded the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 announced Monday: Patrice Bergeron, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and Cindy Curley in the players' category, and Brian Burke in the Builder category.
The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.