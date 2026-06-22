Sharks could create domino effect with No. 2 pick in NHL Draft

Morreale, who co-hosts the "NHL Draft Class" podcast with Adam Kimelman, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to preview the upcoming draft that takes place Friday and Saturday.

The Sharks, who hold the No. 2 pick, could look to draft by positional need instead of consensus second-best player, which would create a domino effect that would impact the thinking for the Vancouver Canucks at No. 3, the Chicago Blackhawks at No. 4 and potentially the New York Rangers at No. 5.

In his latest mock draft on NHL.com, Morreale has McKenna going No. 1 to the Maple Leafs and defenseman Chase Reid going No. 2 to the Sharks. Sweden forward Ivar Stenberg might very well be the second best player in the draft, but the Sharks' need is more on defense considering their stable of young forward talent in Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and Michael Misa.