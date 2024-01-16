PHWL 3-on-3 Showcase to conclude NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1

Twenty-four elite players from the Professional Women's Hockey League will play in the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 1 to conclude NHL All-Star Thursday.

Teams of 12 (10 skaters, two goalies) selected by the top professional league in women's hockey were named in honor of PWHL advisory board members Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss. The rosters have won a combined 146 Olympic medals, 46 at the IIHF Women's World Championship and 17 NCAA Division I Championships.

PWHL New York defenseman Ella Shelton, the league's leading scorer with six points (two goals, four assists) and who scored the first goal in its history during a 4-0 victory at PHWL Toronto on Jan. 1, joins forwards Kendall Coyne Schofield (PWHL Minnesota), Hilary Knight (PWHL Boston) and Marie-Philip Poulin (PWHL Montreal) on Team King. New York forward Alex Carpenter, second in the league with five points (three goals, two assists), will play for Team Kloss with Toronto forward Sarah Nurse and defensemen Renata Fast and Jocelyne Larocque.