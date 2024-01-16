PHWL 3-on-3 Showcase to conclude NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1

Coyne Schofield, Knight, Poulin, Nurse, Shelton among players featured in event

PWHL-Roster-AST_Media
Twenty-four elite players from the Professional Women's Hockey League will play in the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 1 to conclude NHL All-Star Thursday.

Teams of 12 (10 skaters, two goalies) selected by the top professional league in women's hockey were named in honor of PWHL advisory board members Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss. The rosters have won a combined 146 Olympic medals, 46 at the IIHF Women's World Championship and 17 NCAA Division I Championships.

PWHL New York defenseman Ella Shelton, the league's leading scorer with six points (two goals, four assists) and who scored the first goal in its history during a 4-0 victory at PHWL Toronto on Jan. 1, joins forwards Kendall Coyne Schofield (PWHL Minnesota), Hilary Knight (PWHL Boston) and Marie-Philip Poulin (PWHL Montreal) on Team King. New York forward Alex Carpenter, second in the league with five points (three goals, two assists), will play for Team Kloss with Toronto forward Sarah Nurse and defensemen Renata Fast and Jocelyne Larocque.

Cassie Campbell-Pascall, a special adviser to the league and two-time Olympic gold medalist as a forward for Canada, will coach Team King. Meghan Duggan, director of player development for the New Jersey Devils and captain of the United States team that won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, will coach Team Kloss. Set to officiate the game are referees Samantha Hiller and Elizabeth Mantha, and American Hockey League linespersons Alexandra Clarke and Kirsten Welsh.

The showcase is a part of All-Star Thursday that will commence NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto from Feb. 1-3. It begins with the return of the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, when team captains will be selected by the NHL and paired with celebrities who will decide the rosters for the All-Star Game from a pool of players chosen by the League and the fans.

The NHL Alumni Association will announce the Keith Magnuson Man of the Year award given annually to the retired NHL player who applied the intangibles of perseverance, commitment and teamwork developed through the game into a successful post-career transition. The ceremony will pay tribute to the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, the franchise's last team to win the Stanley Cup.

All-Star Thursday will be followed by the NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Feb. 2 and the All-Star Game on Feb. 3, the ninth event hosted by Toronto and first since 2000. Maple Leaf Gardens, home of the Maple Leafs from 1931 to 1999, hosted the 1934 All-Star Game as a benefit to Toronto forward Ace Bailey after an injury ended his playing career. The building hosted the first official NHL All-Star Game in 1947.

PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase Rosters

TEAM KING
Savannah Harmon, Ottawa, defenseman
Megan Keller, Boston, defenseman
Ella Shelton, New York, defenseman
Lee Stecklein, Minnesota, defenseman
Kendall Coyne Schofield, Minnesota, forward
Hilary Knight, Boston, forward
Alina Muller, Boston, forward
Kelly Pannek, Minnesota, forward
Marie-Phillip Poulin, Montreal, forward
Blayre Turnbull, Toronto, forward
Ann-Renee Desbiens, Montreal, goalie
Aerin Frankel, Boston, goalie

TEAM KLOSS
Erin Ambrose, Montreal, defenseman
Renata Fast, Toronto, defenseman
Jocelyne Larocque, Toronto, defenseman
Alex Carpenter, New York, forward
Emily Clark, Ottawa, forward
Taylor Heise, Minnesota, forward
Brianne Jenner, Ottawa, forward
Sarah Nurse, Toronto, forward
Abby Roque, New York, forward
Laura Stacey, Montreal, forward
Nicole Hensley, Minnesota, goalie
Emerance Maschmeyer, goalie, Ottawa

