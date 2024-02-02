NHL All-Star Player Draft live blog

6:48 p.m.

The ninth round will see Maple Leafs great David Keon help the final four players select where they are going.

Team Hughes makes the last pick of the eighth round, taking J.T. Miller of the Canucks. That makes five Canucks on Team Hughes.

Team Matthews, not messing around, takes Alex DeBrincat from the Red Wings. Sort of suprising he lasted this long in the draft.

Team McDavid starts the eighth round by taking Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens.

Tate McRae and Team MacKinnon take Elias Lindholm, who was just traded from her favorite team -- the Flames -- to the Canucks.