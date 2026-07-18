Carlsson, Wallstedt lead 1st projected Sweden roster for 2027 All-Star Game

Each team will consist of 11 players: nine skaters and two goaltenders. The NHL and NHL Players' Association will select 30 players from each of the participating teams for the 2027 NHL All-Star Fan Vote, which will open in December. From that list, fans will have the opportunity to select eight players from each team. The remaining three roster spots for each team -- one forward, one defenseman and one goalie -- will be selected jointly by the NHL and NHLPA.

Although the NHL All-Star Game is still eight months away, NHL.com is going to take a first attempt to predict the rosters for each team and will revisit these predictions at times during the season.

Today, senior writers Amalie Benjamin and Tom Gulitti, and staff writer Jon Lane, give their early prediction for Sweden's roster (in alphabetical order by position):