Hughes brothers, Hellebuyck lead 1st projected U.S. roster for 2027 All-Star Game

Skaters
Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild
Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars
Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres
Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
The U.S. All-Star team could have a golden hue, with eight of the nine skaters having won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics. That includes Jack Hughes, the Devils forward who scored the golden goal against Team Canada in overtime of the championship game, and his brother, Quinn, who led the U.S. with eight points (one goal, seven assists) in six games. Quinn Hughes and Werenski were the only defensemen chosen, but that shouldn't be a problem for them, considering Hughes (27:44) and Werenski (26:37) were first and second, respectively, in average time on ice last season. Werenski, the 2026 Norris Trophy winner voted as the top defenseman in the NHL, was first or second on all three writers' ballots. Matthews, Team USA's captain at the Olympics, was in the top three on every ballot with the expectation for a big rebound after a season-ending knee injury sustained March 12. Robertson, the lone non-Olympian on our All-Star team, led all U.S.-born players last season with 96 points (45 goals, 51 assists) in 82 games. Showing the depth of U.S. hockey talent, 15 players received at least one vote from the three writers.