Bieber, Arnett, McCrae, Buble named All-Star celebrity captains

Global superstar Justin Bieber will partner with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and defenseman Morgan Rielly to select one of the four teams in the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft on Feb. 2 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Instead of each NHL division being represented by an 11-player team, the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/ Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3 will have four teams of 11 (nine skaters, two goalies), selected by the captains and celebrity captains.

Team Matthews will wear blue NHL All-Star jerseys.

Team McDavid will be led by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, with Oilers center Leon Draisaitl as his assistant and actor/comedian Will Arnett the celebrity captain. That team will wear white All-Star jerseys.

Team Hughes will be led by New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes and his brother, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, with musician Michael Buble. Team Hughes will wear red All-Star jerseys.

Team MacKinnon will be led by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, with assistant and teammate Cale Makar and Canadian singer, songwriter, dancer and actress Tate McCrae. Team MacKinnon will wear yellow jerseys.

All-Star Weekend, which runs from Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, will have a completely new look this year. The Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft (6 p.m. ET; SN, ESPN), will return as part of a new event: NHL All-Star Thursday.

The NHL Alumni Association will announce its Man of the Year in a tribute to the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, their last team to win the Stanley Cup (SN). The Professional Women's Hockey League will also play a 3-on-3 game (SN, ESPN+).

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will be Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), and will have a new look this year as well, with 12 NHL All-Stars competing for points in eight events, with the NHL All-Star who accumulates the most points taking home a prize of $1 million.

J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes of the Canucks were announced Saturday as the winners of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Fan Vote presented by MassMutual and will join Canucks teammate Elias Pettersson; Matthews and William Nylander of the host Maple Leafs; Jack Hughes, MacKinnon, Makar, McDavid and Draisaitl; Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning; and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins.

The 12 NHL All-Stars in the skills competition each will compete in four of the first six events: the Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling, Tim Hortons NHL One Timers, Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge and Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting. First place will be worth five points, second place four points and so on.

The top eight will advance to the seventh event: the Honda NHL Shootout.

The top six will advance to the final event: the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course. The event will include all the skills, and it will be worth double the points. First place will be worth 10 points, second place eight points and so on.

The All-Star Game on Feb. 3 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC and TVAS) will continue the 3-on-3 format introduced in 2016.

Complete 2024 NHL All-Star Game rosters:

Player (All-Star Appearance)

F Frank Vatrano, ANA (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (4th)

F David Pastrnak, BOS (4th)

G Jeremy Swayman, BOS (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (3rd)

F Elias Lindholm, CGY (1st)

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (3rd)

F Connor Bedard, CHI (1st)

G Alexandar Georgiev, COL (1st)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (5th)

D Cale Makar, COL (3rd)

F Boone Jenner, CBJ (1st)

G Jake Oettinger, DAL (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, DET (2nd)

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (5th)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (7th)

G Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA (2nd)

F Sam Reinhart, FLA (1st)

G Cam Talbot, LAK (2nd)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (3rd)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (3rd)

F Filip Forsberg, NSH (2nd)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (3rd)

F Mathew Barzal, NYI (3rd)

G Igor Shesterkin, NYR (2nd)

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (4th)

F Travis Konecny, PHI (2nd)

F Sidney Crosby, PIT (6th)

F Tomas Hertl, SJS (2nd)

F Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA (1st)

F Robert Thomas, STL (1st)

F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (5th)

F Mitchell Marner, TOR (3rd)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (5th)

F William Nylander, TOR (1st)

D Morgan Rielly, TOR (1st)

F Brock Boeser, VAN (2nd)

G Thatcher Demko, VAN (2nd)

D Quinn Hughes, VAN (2nd)

F J.T. Miller, VAN (1st)

F Elias Pettersson, VAN (4th)

F Jack Eichel, VGK (4th)

F Tom Wilson, WSH (2nd)

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (4th)