Hughes, Miller of Canucks named to All-Star Skills after fan vote

Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks have been selected by NHL fans to participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hughes, a defenseman, and Miller, a forward, complete the field of 12 that will compete in the new-looks Skills format at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) as part of the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.

Hughes and Miller, the winners of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Fan Vote presented by MassMutual, join Canucks teammate Elias Pettersson in the All-Star Skills. The other nine are Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the host Toronto Maple Leafs, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins.

The 12 NHL All-Stars in the Skills competition each will compete in four of the first six events: the Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling, Tim Hortons NHL One Timers, Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge and Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting. First place will be worth five points, second place four points and so on.

The top eight will advance to the seventh event: the Honda NHL Shootout.

The top six will advance to the final event: the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course. The event will include all the skills, and it will be worth double the points. First place will be worth 10 points, second place eight points and so on.

"We wanted to do something that the players would have fun with and want to participate in," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on ESPN's "SportsCenter" last month, comparing the format to the decathlon. "… We'll crown an All-Star All-Star as the Skills champion, and that should be a lot of fun."

The winner will take home a $1 million prize.