Hughes, Miller of Canucks named to All-Star Skills after fan vote

Will join 10 others for new-look competition at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

By NHL.com
Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks have been selected by NHL fans to participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hughes, a defenseman, and Miller, a forward, complete the field of 12 that will compete in the new-looks Skills format at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) as part of the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.

Hughes and Miller, the winners of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Fan Vote presented by MassMutual, join Canucks teammate Elias Pettersson in the All-Star Skills. The other nine are Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the host Toronto Maple Leafs, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins.

The 12 NHL All-Stars in the Skills competition each will compete in four of the first six events: the Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling, Tim Hortons NHL One Timers, Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge and Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting. First place will be worth five points, second place four points and so on.

The top eight will advance to the seventh event: the Honda NHL Shootout.

The top six will advance to the final event: the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course. The event will include all the skills, and it will be worth double the points. First place will be worth 10 points, second place eight points and so on.

"We wanted to do something that the players would have fun with and want to participate in," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on ESPN's "SportsCenter" last month, comparing the format to the decathlon. "… We'll crown an All-Star All-Star as the Skills champion, and that should be a lot of fun."

The winner will take home a $1 million prize.

NHL All-Star Skills Competition, Feb. 2 on ESPN

All-Star Weekend, which runs from Feb. 1-3 in Toronto, will have a completely new look this year as well. The player draft will return as part of a new event: NHL All-Star Thursday.

Celebrities will be paired with captains and co-captains for the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft (6 p.m. ET; SN, ESPN). They will pick the four teams of 11 players (nine skaters, two goalies) for the NHL All-Star Game. Those captains and celebrities will be named later Saturday.

The NHL Alumni Association will announce its Man of the Year in a tribute to the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, their last team to win the Stanley Cup (SN). The Professional Women's Hockey League will also play a 3-on-3 game (SN, ESPN+).

After the Skills competition on Feb 2, the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/ Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game will take place Feb. 3, and will be available on ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC and TVAS.

NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika contributed to this report

