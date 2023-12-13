Revamped NHL All-Star Skills to feature $1 million prize

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced details for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, which will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 2 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. A revamped format for the NHL All-Star Skills will feature 12 NHL All-Stars competing for points in eight events, with the NHL All-Star who accumulates the most points taking home a prize of $1 million (USD).
Each Player will compete in four of the first six events listed below, earning points for their respective finish in each event.
- Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater
- Rogers NHL Hardest Shot
- Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling
- NHL One Timers
- NHL Passing Challenge
- Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting
---
- Honda NHL Shootout (top 8 point-earners advance)
- Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course (top 6 point-earners advance)
The top eight point-earners will advance to the seventh event of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: the Honda NHL Shootout, where each Player will choose which goalie they shoot against. Following the Honda NHL Shootout, the top six point-earners will advance to the eighth and final event: the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course, where the point totals are doubled.