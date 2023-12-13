Revamped NHL All-Star Skills to feature $1 million prize

12 players will compete in 8 events

ASG Skills 24_1000x563
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced details for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, which will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 2 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. A revamped format for the NHL All-Star Skills will feature 12 NHL All-Stars competing for points in eight events, with the NHL All-Star who accumulates the most points taking home a prize of $1 million (USD).

Each Player will compete in four of the first six events listed below, earning points for their respective finish in each event.

  1. Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater
  2. Rogers NHL Hardest Shot
  3. Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling
  4. NHL One Timers
  5. NHL Passing Challenge
  6. Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting

---

  1. Honda NHL Shootout (top 8 point-earners advance)
  2. Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course (top 6 point-earners advance)

The top eight point-earners will advance to the seventh event of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: the Honda NHL Shootout, where each Player will choose which goalie they shoot against. Following the Honda NHL Shootout, the top six point-earners will advance to the eighth and final event: the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course, where the point totals are doubled.

Points Breakdown – 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook

First Seven Events

Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course

1st – 5 points
1st – 10 points
2nd – 4 points
2nd – 8 points
3rd – 3 points
3rd – 6 points
4th – 2 points
4th – 4 points
5th – 1 point
5th – 2 points
6th – 0 points
6th – 0 points

The NHL All-Star with the most points accumulated after the eight events will be crowned the winner of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and will earn $1 million.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will take place at 7 p.m. ET and be broadcast exclusively on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, and on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States.

More details on the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, including complete descriptions of each event and how participants will be determined, will be announced when available.

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and will include NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3. In addition, the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual will return in January, enabling fans to select 12 Players to complete the All-Star rosters.

Tickets to the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are available at Ticketmaster Verified Resale, the official resale partner of the NHL.

In addition, Tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last. The 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ will be a four-day, 300,000 square-foot, family-friendly fan festival at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building from February 1-4. Tickets to NHL All-Star Thursday, which will take place on Feb. 1 and will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year, Honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase, are available here.

Fans can sign up to receive news and updates on the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend at https://events.nhl.com/.

