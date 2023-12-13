Revamped NHL All-Star Skills to feature $1 million prize

The NHL All-Star with the most points accumulated after the eight events will be crowned the winner of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and will earn $1 million.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will take place at 7 p.m. ET and be broadcast exclusively on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, and on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States.

More details on the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, including complete descriptions of each event and how participants will be determined, will be announced when available.

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and will include NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3. In addition, the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual will return in January, enabling fans to select 12 Players to complete the All-Star rosters.

Tickets to the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are available at Ticketmaster Verified Resale, the official resale partner of the NHL.

In addition, Tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last. The 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ will be a four-day, 300,000 square-foot, family-friendly fan festival at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building from February 1-4. Tickets to NHL All-Star Thursday, which will take place on Feb. 1 and will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year, Honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase, are available here.

Fans can sign up to receive news and updates on the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend at https://events.nhl.com/.