NHL, adidas unveil jerseys for 2024 All-Star Game

NEW YORK / TORONTO -- The National Hockey League and adidas today unveiled the jerseys 44 of the world’s best players will wear in the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday, Feb. 3 (3 p.m. ET, SN, CBC, TVAS, ABC, ESPN+). The jerseys were designed in collaboration with drew house, the fashion brand co-founded by global superstar Justin Bieber.

The 2024 NHL All-Star jersey collection distinctively features four versions of the jersey (one for each All-Star team) in vibrant colors -- blue, red, yellow, and white. The collection brings a culturally-relevant streetwear collaboration to the NHL All-Star Game while respecting the invaluable tradition of each individual NHL team through the incorporation of a team shoulder patch. (Photos are available here, here and here).

The iconic NHL Shield features bubble letters and enlarged dimensions. The crest is one of the largest ever to adorn an NHL jersey at 22 inches high and spans the full width of the sweater.

The 2024 NHL All-Star jersey builds on the success of the previous NHL, adidas and drew house collaboration on a reversible alternate jersey for the Toronto Maple Leafs, the hosts of the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. Adidas continues its aspiration to bring culture to the ice as it has with previous successful initiatives including Reverse Retro, dozens of individual NHL team Third jerseys and special jerseys for outdoor NHL games.

“After the tremendous success of our first NHL, adidas and drew house collaboration for the Maple Leafs’ Next Gen jerseys, we have looked forward to another opportunity to bring a bold, fashion forward look to NHL jerseys,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Brand Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. “The All-Star Weekend in Toronto is the perfect setting for a fresh perspective on the All-Star jersey. The vibrant colors in this year’s All-Star collection are both youthful and classic and offer the perfect complement to the young NHL talent set to meet in Toronto for this year’s NHL All-Star Weekend.”

"Since our inaugural year of collaboration with the NHL, adidas has not only elevated but redefined the benchmarks for performance, sustainability, storytelling, and design inherent in the iconic NHL All-Star jersey,” said Nic Corbett, Director of Sports Marketing and Hockey at adidas. “This season, our partnership with the NHL and drew house presents a distinctive opportunity to transcend conventional uniform design, seamlessly merging the realms of sport and youth culture. The added layer of enthusiasm stems from the fact that this extraordinary event unfolds in a hockey-obsessed market, amplifying the excitement to unprecedented heights."

“drew house was created to share joy and create a sense of community, which was our vision when designing the 2024 All-Star jerseys with the NHL and adidas. We’re so excited to see you all in Toronto and bring the joy of drew house onto the ice.” with love from drew house.

Starting today, the NHL All-Star jerseys will be available at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, Fanatics’ network of online stores, and at the NHL Shop NYC at Manhattan West, as well as additional retailers.

The Maple Leafs and the city of Toronto will host the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-3. The festivities include NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1 -- featuring the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year, honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase -- the NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET, SN, TVAS, ESPN, ESPN+), and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3 (3 p.m. ET, SN, CBC, TVAS, ABC, ESPN+). For full event information, visit NHL.com/AllStar.

In addition, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building will be the site of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-4. Tickets are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last.