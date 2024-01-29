Bedard, Wembanyama meet, discuss life as No. 1 draft picks in respective leagues 

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard and Victor Wembanyama were discussing why they chose their respective numbers.

Wembanyama said he took No. 1 partially because the San Antonio Spurs selected him with that pick at the 2023 NBA Draft. Bedard, the No. 1 selection by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, said he chose No. 98 because “nobody had it in the NHL at the time.”

Wembanyama told Bedard, “The goal is to make that number legendary, you know. People, when they see No. 98, they’ll think of you.”

Bedard and Wembanyama, who each could very well end up legendary in his sport, got together last month in Chicago to talk about the expectations heaped upon them, what it was like to be taken No. 1, playing against their idols and much more.

Bedard and Wembanyama met at Fifth Third Arena, the Blackhawks practice facility, for a talk, a friendly off-ice contest and a tour of the facilities Dec. 20, the night before Wembanyama and the Spurs played the Chicago Bulls at United Center. They discussed their excitement leading up to their respective drafts, their home openers and their experiences in hockey and basketball.

NHL Studios was there to capture the entire meeting.