Bedard draws crowd judging puck-shooting contest at All-Star event

Fans have 'wonderful experience' seeing Blackhawks rookie forward up close

Bedard event siging on stage

© Tracey Myers

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Cruz Ciarlariello didn't look like he needed much advice on how to shoot, but Connor Bedard gave the 10-year-old some encouragement anyway.

"He was cheering for you, he was rooting you on, wasn't he?" Cruz's father, Nick, said of the Chicago Blackhawks center and No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

"For your second time up, he was like, 'You got this.'"

Cruz did, nailing the target on his sudden-death shot to win the "Be Bedsy" portion of the Toe Drag Release Shooting and Technique Competition, part of Sherwood Hockey's 75th anniversary, at Sport Chek on Saturday.

Bedard attracted a massive crowd at the store, with fans standing shoulder to shoulder, straining to take photos and videos of the rookie when he talked with hosts Brendon Arnold, associate vice president of brand management, and Crystal Sorem, who played for Ohio State in 2016-17 and is partnered with Sherwood Hockey.

Bedard has been recovering from a fractured jaw he sustained about a month ago. There is no timetable for his return.

"Just have to see how it's looking but I feel good and I feel ready," he told Sportsnet on Saturday. "If it were up to me, I would've been back, but of course have to make sure it's healed and make sure you're not risking anything out there."

Discussing his recovery at the event, Bedard said, "I was crushing a lot of smoothies. A couple of guys on my team had [a fractured jaw] before and said they were putting tacos in the blender and stuff. I didn't go to that extreme but a lot of smoothies and juice and stuff. But I'm good now."

Bedard was injured on a hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the slot in a 4-2 loss at Prudential Center on Jan. 5. The day before, Bedard was named to the 2024 Honda (U.S)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game. He couldn't play Saturday but was a special guest passer at the NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.

"To have it in Toronto, probably the biggest hockey market in the world, it's great seeing how into it the fans are. That's what it's for," Bedard said. "It's for them. But yeah, it's pretty cool to be here and be with all the other players."

On Saturday, however, Bedard judged how contestants did on their shots. Ciarlariello hit the target on his first go-around, winning a Bedard autographed puck. His winning shot earned him a Sherwood 7500 hockey stick.

Bedard event siging kid posing with signed stick and puck

© Tracey Myers

"Here we are, my man," Arnold said. "The only one in the world now is in your hands."

Ciarlariello, who's from Lasalle, Ontario, about 3 1/2 hours southwest of Toronto, said, "It was fun and scary at the same time."

Even for those not participating in the contest, seeing Bedard in person was worth it.

"We've been having a really rough week and we found out Connor Bedard was going to be in town. So, we left this morning and here we are," said Adrienne Richards of Mulmur, Ontario, about 80 minutes northwest of Toronto. She attended the event with her 11-year-old daughter, Alexandra.

"We were hoping to get the Sherwood mini sticks, because [Alexandra] likes to bring them to school and play hockey. So, it was a wonderful experience."

The Richards family got to watch Bedard play when the Blackhawks lost 3-2 at the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 14, but on Saturday, Alexandra was able to get near the front of the crowd to see Bedard.

"It was incredible to see Connor Bedard because I've never seen him (up close) in person," Alexandra said. "So, it was cool to be here in Toronto because we're not that far."

Those attending Bedard's event on Saturday came away with great memories. Cruz Ciarlariello also came away with some cool prizes.

"It's been amazing. He's been fortunate," Nick Ciarlariello said. "His mom got him (All-Star) tickets for a Christmas present, so we made a weekend out of it. He's been getting a lot of signatures, but this is the icing on the cake, I think."

Related Content

Bedard 'grateful' for small role in NHL All-Star Skills

NHL All-Star

Matthews leads own team past Team McDavid to win 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Matthews wears custom skates at 2024 NHL All-Star Game to support young fan

All-Star blog: Cam Talbot

Joey Votto attempts to meet every NHL mascot at All-Star Game

MacKinnon, Crosby savor All-Star experience as teammates

All-Star blog: Jesper Bratt

Tocchet correctly predicts back-to-back goal scorers at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Marner stunned by Bobrovsky save in All-Star final, throws glove at goalie

Team Matthews defeats Team Hughes in All-Star Game semifinal

Team McDavid tops Team MacKinnon in All-Star Game semifinal

Sabres All-Star Dahlin lends marine biology expertise to Toronto aquarium

Bieber arrives at NHL All-Star Game sporting polka dot oversized jacket

Inaugural NHL All-Star Pride Cup 'just so exciting' for LGBTQ+ community

Players expect 2024 NHL All-Star Game to be ‘pretty competitive’

Matthews, Nylander shine for host Maple Leafs at NHL All-Star Skills

NHL All-Stars put on competitive show at Skills

Georgiev bests McDavid in One-on-One at NHL All-Star Skills

McDavid of Oilers grateful for reaction at NHL All-Star Skills 